Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

Time: 7:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are playing one of the worst team in the league in another important game for their playoff push tonight. The Arizona Coyotes are terrible. They entered this season planning to tank and tank they have. The Jets will be hoping they are on form as the Jets continue their push to secure a playoff spot. While the Jets have been limping along for a while now, so have all the other teams in contention for the wildcard spot, so the Jets are in a decent place. However, a lot can change in the NHL even though it is likely the other teams will simply run out of real estate.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter
Nikolaj Ehlers - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Vladislav Namestnikov - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen
Defense
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Arizona Coyotes Lineup
Forwards
Nick Schmaltz - Barrett Hayton - Clayton Keller
Mattias Macelli - Jack McBain - Lawson Crouse
Brett Ritchie - Travis Boyd - Christian Fischer
Liam O’Brien - Laurent Dauphin - Zach Kassian
Defence
Juuso Valimacki - Michael Kesselring
Patrik Nemeth - J.J. Moser
Connor Mackey - Victor Soderstrom
Goalies
Karel Vejmalka (starting)
Connor Ingram?
