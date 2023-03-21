Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing one of the worst team in the league in another important game for their playoff push tonight. The Arizona Coyotes are terrible. They entered this season planning to tank and tank they have. The Jets will be hoping they are on form as the Jets continue their push to secure a playoff spot. While the Jets have been limping along for a while now, so have all the other teams in contention for the wildcard spot, so the Jets are in a decent place. However, a lot can change in the NHL even though it is likely the other teams will simply run out of real estate.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter

Nikolaj Ehlers - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Vladislav Namestnikov - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Arizona Coyotes Lineup

Forwards

Nick Schmaltz - Barrett Hayton - Clayton Keller

Mattias Macelli - Jack McBain - Lawson Crouse

Brett Ritchie - Travis Boyd - Christian Fischer

Liam O’Brien - Laurent Dauphin - Zach Kassian

Defence

Juuso Valimacki - Michael Kesselring

Patrik Nemeth - J.J. Moser

Connor Mackey - Victor Soderstrom

Goalies

Karel Vejmalka (starting)

Connor Ingram?