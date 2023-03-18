Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators

Time: 1:00 PM CDT

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators are playing again and this game has real playoff implications to it. The Predators are four points behind the Jets for the final Wild Card spot with three games in hand. This is a typical four point game late in the season and one that should be easy for both teams to get up for.

The Predators are not the most consistent team in the world. While they have been winning some games since trading away key players at the deadline, they are still inconsistent which should make this game fun because the Jets are also inconsistent. If anything this game should be between two teams who really need the win and also really need to get back on the winning track if they are going to make the playoffs (Nashville) or are going to hold off teams trying to make the playoffs (Winnipeg).

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Nikolaj Ehlers - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Vladislav Namestnikov - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Nashville Predators Lineup

Forwards

Philip Tomasino - Cody Glass - Matt Duchene

Kiefer Sherwood - Thomas Novak - Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Cole Smith

Rasmus Asplund - Michael McCarron - Mark Jankowski

Defence

Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon - Tyson Barrie

Kevin Gravel - Cal Foote

Goalies

Juuse Saros (starting)

Kevin Lankinen