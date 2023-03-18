Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators

Time: 1:00 PM CDT
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators are playing again and this game has real playoff implications to it. The Predators are four points behind the Jets for the final Wild Card spot with three games in hand. This is a typical four point game late in the season and one that should be easy for both teams to get up for.
The Predators are not the most consistent team in the world. While they have been winning some games since trading away key players at the deadline, they are still inconsistent which should make this game fun because the Jets are also inconsistent. If anything this game should be between two teams who really need the win and also really need to get back on the winning track if they are going to make the playoffs (Nashville) or are going to hold off teams trying to make the playoffs (Winnipeg).
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Nikolaj Ehlers - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Vladislav Namestnikov - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen
Defense
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Nashville Predators Lineup
Forwards
Philip Tomasino - Cody Glass - Matt Duchene
Kiefer Sherwood - Thomas Novak - Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Cole Smith
Rasmus Asplund - Michael McCarron - Mark Jankowski
Defence
Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon - Tyson Barrie
Kevin Gravel - Cal Foote
Goalies
Juuse Saros (starting)
Kevin Lankinen
