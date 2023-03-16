Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are back home and playing the Boston Bruins. They will not have a still injured Pierre-Luc Dubois and Same Gagner who is out for the season (only a few more games) with a hip injury. The Jets are a bit of a shell of themselves, but also have been winning against recently. It remains to be seen if they will be able to continue their win streak against the top team in the East, but they could.

The Bruins are a formidable force of skill and brute. They are the type of team most of the NHL would kill for and the Bruins have had one for years. Why do good things come to Boston sports fans, things were better when they only got bad things.

Now, your pregame entertainment. I am sure the fine people of Winnipeg will have no fun with this whatsoever.

Tourism Regina is no more. As of today, we are... Experience Regina!



Our City has been living this brand for a while now, and we thought it was time to own it.

#seeyqr #experienceregina pic.twitter.com/PQOVmJlWGx — Tourism Regina (@TourismRegina) March 16, 2023

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter

Nikolaj Ehlers - Vladislav Namestnikov - Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen

Defense

Dylan Samberg - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Kyle Capobianco - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha - David Krejci - David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi - Charlie Coyle - Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer - Tomas Nosek - Garnet Hathaway

Defence

Matt Grzelyk - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Dmitry Orlov

Derek Forbort - Brandon Carlo

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman (starting)

Linus Ullmark