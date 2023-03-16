Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are back home and playing the Boston Bruins. They will not have a still injured Pierre-Luc Dubois and Same Gagner who is out for the season (only a few more games) with a hip injury. The Jets are a bit of a shell of themselves, but also have been winning against recently. It remains to be seen if they will be able to continue their win streak against the top team in the East, but they could.
The Bruins are a formidable force of skill and brute. They are the type of team most of the NHL would kill for and the Bruins have had one for years. Why do good things come to Boston sports fans, things were better when they only got bad things.
Now, your pregame entertainment. I am sure the fine people of Winnipeg will have no fun with this whatsoever.
Tourism Regina is no more. As of today, we are... Experience Regina!— Tourism Regina (@TourismRegina) March 16, 2023
Our City has been living this brand for a while now, and we thought it was time to own it.
#seeyqr #experienceregina pic.twitter.com/PQOVmJlWGx
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter
Nikolaj Ehlers - Vladislav Namestnikov - Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen
Defense
Dylan Samberg - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Kyle Capobianco - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha - David Krejci - David Pastrnak
Tyler Bertuzzi - Charlie Coyle - Trent Frederic
A.J. Greer - Tomas Nosek - Garnet Hathaway
Defence
Matt Grzelyk - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Dmitry Orlov
Derek Forbort - Brandon Carlo
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman (starting)
Linus Ullmark
