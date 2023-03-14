Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing tonight and the Jets are catching a small break. They will not have to play Andrei Svechnikov who has a torn ACL and is out until he can get a second opinion on the injury. In the interim, the Jets will not have to play against him tonight.

The Jets are on a two game win streak and look to win three in a row and close off their three game road trip in style. If they win, they will do so without Josh Morrissey who is once again out of the lineup tonight. They will be backed by Connor Hellebuyck again who is once again starting for the Jets. He is their best and most consistent player. He is also the reason they won in Tampa. They will need Hellebuyck at his best if they are to win tonight.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter

Nikolaj Ehlers - Vladislav Namestnikov - Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen

Defense

Dylan Samberg - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Kyle Capobianco - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich