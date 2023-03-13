Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 3/6/22-3/12/23

The Ducks reassigned defenceman Andrej Sustr to AHL San Diego.
The Coyotes recalled left winger Bokondji Imama from AHL Tucson. They reassigned Imama. They acquired defenceman Steven Kampfer from Detroit. They reassigned Kampfer. They recalled goaltender Ivan Prosvetov and reassigned centre Jean-Sebastien Dea. They recalled Imama and left winger Milos Kelemen.
The Bruins reassigned right winger Jakub Lauko to AHL Providence.
The Sabres recalled defenceman Lawrence Pilut from AHL Rochester. They reassigned Pilut.
The Flames acquired defenceman Kristians Rubins from Ottawa.
The Hurricanes acquired left winger Jack Dugan from New Jersey. They recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov from AHL Chicago on an emergency basis.
The Blackhawks placed left winger Pavel Gogolev on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract. They signed centre Luke Philp to a one-year two-way contract. They recalled centre Filip Roos from AHL Rockford. They recalled Philp and goaltender Anton Khudobin. They reassigned Khudobin, Philp, and Roos.
The Avalanche recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson from AHL Colorado and reassigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid.
The Blue Jackets signed defenceman Corson Ceulemans to a three-year entry-level contract starting in 2023/24. They recalled goaltender Daniil Tarasov from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis.
The Stars signed defenceman Christian Kyrou to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed right winger Kyle McDonald to a three-year entry-level contract.
The Red Wings acquired future considerations from Arizona. They recalled centre Austin Czarnik on an emergency basis.
The Oilers made no moves this week.
The Panthers made no moves this week.
The Kings recalled defenceman Jordan Spence from AHL Ontario.
The Wild signed defenceman David Spacek to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed defenceman Kyle Masters to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled centre Sammy Walker from AHL Iowa. Right winger Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,594.59 for slashing Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson.
The Canadiens reassigned defenceman Frederic Allard to AHL Laval. They recalled centre Anthony Richard from AHL Laval.
The Predators recalled right winger Michael McCarron from AHL Milwaukee. They acquired centre Anthony Angello from St. Louis. They reassigned left winger John Leonard. They recalled left winger Egor Afanasyev.
The Devils acquired defenceman Zach Hayes from Carolina and right winger Jayce Hawryluk from Ottawa.
The Islanders made no moves this week.
The Rangers recalled centre Jonny Brodzinski from AHL Hartford. They reassigned defenceman Cooper Zech to ECHL Jacksonville. They reassigned Brodzinski.
The Senators recalled goaltender Kevin Mandolese from AHL Belleville. They acquired future considerations from New Jersey. They acquired future considerations from Calgary.
The Flyers signed defenceman Will Zmolek to a one-year entry-level contract starting in 2023/24. They recalled left winger Elliot Desnoyers and right winger Tyson Foerster from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis. They have fired general manager Cliff Fletcher and have named Daniel Briere interim general manager. They reassigned Desnoyers and Foerster following their emergency recalls. Defenceman Tony DeAngelo has been suspended two games for spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry.
The Penguins recalled left winger Alexander Nylander from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis. They reassigned Nylander following his emergency recall.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks recalled defenceman Derrick Pouliot from AHL San Jose and reassigned defenceman Nick Cicek.
Seattle Kraken
The Kraken made no moves this week.
The Blues signed defenceman Anton Malmstrom to a two-year entry-level contract. They acquired future considerations from Nashville.
The Lightning made no moves this week.
The Maple Leafs recalled centre Pontus Holmberg and right winger Alex Steeves from AHL Toronto and reassigned goaltender Joseph Woll. They reassigned Holmberg and Steeves. They recalled Steeves. Centre John Tavares has been fined $5000 for slashing Edmonton’s Vincent Desharnais.
The Canucks recalled goaltender Arturs Silovs from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis. They reassigned Silovs following his emergency recall. They signed defenceman Guillaume Brisebois to a two-year contract extension. They signed defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed left winger Phillip Di Giuseppe to a two-year contract extension.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights recalled goaltender Jiri Patera from AHL Henderson.
The Capitals reassigned defenceman Dylan McIlrath to AHL Hershey. They signed defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year contract extension. They reassigned defenceman Vincent Iorio.
The Jets made no moves this week.
Loading comments...