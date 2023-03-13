Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 3/6/22-3/12/23

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks reassigned defenceman Andrej Sustr to AHL San Diego.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled left winger Bokondji Imama from AHL Tucson. They reassigned Imama. They acquired defenceman Steven Kampfer from Detroit. They reassigned Kampfer. They recalled goaltender Ivan Prosvetov and reassigned centre Jean-Sebastien Dea. They recalled Imama and left winger Milos Kelemen.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins reassigned right winger Jakub Lauko to AHL Providence.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres recalled defenceman Lawrence Pilut from AHL Rochester. They reassigned Pilut.

Calgary Flames

The Flames acquired defenceman Kristians Rubins from Ottawa.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes acquired left winger Jack Dugan from New Jersey. They recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov from AHL Chicago on an emergency basis.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks placed left winger Pavel Gogolev on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract. They signed centre Luke Philp to a one-year two-way contract. They recalled centre Filip Roos from AHL Rockford. They recalled Philp and goaltender Anton Khudobin. They reassigned Khudobin, Philp, and Roos.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson from AHL Colorado and reassigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets signed defenceman Corson Ceulemans to a three-year entry-level contract starting in 2023/24. They recalled goaltender Daniil Tarasov from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis.

Dallas Stars

The Stars signed defenceman Christian Kyrou to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed right winger Kyle McDonald to a three-year entry-level contract.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings acquired future considerations from Arizona. They recalled centre Austin Czarnik on an emergency basis.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers made no moves this week.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers made no moves this week.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings recalled defenceman Jordan Spence from AHL Ontario.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild signed defenceman David Spacek to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed defenceman Kyle Masters to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled centre Sammy Walker from AHL Iowa. Right winger Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,594.59 for slashing Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens reassigned defenceman Frederic Allard to AHL Laval. They recalled centre Anthony Richard from AHL Laval.

Nashville Predators

The Predators recalled right winger Michael McCarron from AHL Milwaukee. They acquired centre Anthony Angello from St. Louis. They reassigned left winger John Leonard. They recalled left winger Egor Afanasyev.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils acquired defenceman Zach Hayes from Carolina and right winger Jayce Hawryluk from Ottawa.

New York Islanders

The Islanders made no moves this week.

New York Rangers

The Rangers recalled centre Jonny Brodzinski from AHL Hartford. They reassigned defenceman Cooper Zech to ECHL Jacksonville. They reassigned Brodzinski.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled goaltender Kevin Mandolese from AHL Belleville. They acquired future considerations from New Jersey. They acquired future considerations from Calgary.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers signed defenceman Will Zmolek to a one-year entry-level contract starting in 2023/24. They recalled left winger Elliot Desnoyers and right winger Tyson Foerster from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis. They have fired general manager Cliff Fletcher and have named Daniel Briere interim general manager. They reassigned Desnoyers and Foerster following their emergency recalls. Defenceman Tony DeAngelo has been suspended two games for spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled left winger Alexander Nylander from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis. They reassigned Nylander following his emergency recall.

The Sharks recalled defenceman Derrick Pouliot from AHL San Jose and reassigned defenceman Nick Cicek.

The Kraken made no moves this week.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues signed defenceman Anton Malmstrom to a two-year entry-level contract. They acquired future considerations from Nashville.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning made no moves this week.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled centre Pontus Holmberg and right winger Alex Steeves from AHL Toronto and reassigned goaltender Joseph Woll. They reassigned Holmberg and Steeves. They recalled Steeves. Centre John Tavares has been fined $5000 for slashing Edmonton’s Vincent Desharnais.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled goaltender Arturs Silovs from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis. They reassigned Silovs following his emergency recall. They signed defenceman Guillaume Brisebois to a two-year contract extension. They signed defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed left winger Phillip Di Giuseppe to a two-year contract extension.

The Golden Knights recalled goaltender Jiri Patera from AHL Henderson.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals reassigned defenceman Dylan McIlrath to AHL Hershey. They signed defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year contract extension. They reassigned defenceman Vincent Iorio.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets made no moves this week.