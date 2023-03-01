Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 2/20/22-2/26/23

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks recalled left winger Josiah Slavin from Chicago and reassigned him to AHL San Diego. They recalled centre Justin Kirkland.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes acquired defenceman Shea Weber and a 2023 fifth-round pick from Vegas.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins acquired defenceman Dmitry Orlov, right winger Garnet Hathhaway, and centre Andrei Svetlakov in a three-way trade with Washington and Minnesota. They acquired centre Shane Bowers from Colorado. Left winger Brad Marchand has been fined $5000 for a dangerous trip against Seattle’s Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres made no moves this week.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled right winger Walker Duehr from AHL Calgary.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes made no moves this week.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks acquired defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, a 2023 second-round draft pick, and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick from Ottawa. They signed right winger Dave Gust to a two-year two-way contract. They acquired right winger Hunter Drew from Anaheim and reassigned him to AHL Rockford. They acquired defenceman Andreas Englund from Colorado.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche reassigned centre Ben Meyers to AHL Colorado. They reassigned goaltender Justus Annunen. They recalled defenceman Brad Hunt and goaltender Jonas Johansson. They acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from Boston. They acquired defenceman Jack Johnson from Chicago. They signed defenceman Keaton Middleton to a two-year contract extension. They recalled Annunen and reassigned Johansson. They reassigned Hunt and Annunen.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets recalled defenceman Billy Sweezey from AHL Cleveland.

Dallas Stars

The Stars reassigned centre Fredrik Karlstrom and left winger Fredrik Olofsson to AHL Texas. They recalled Olofsson and goaltender Matt Murray (the other one). They reassigned Olofsson and Murray. They acquired right winger Evgenii Dadonov from Montreal. They recalled Olofsson.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings made no moves this week.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers made no moves this week.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers recalled goaltender Alex Lyon from AHL Charlotte and reassigned left winger Grigori Denisenko and goaltender Spencer Knight. They recalled Denisenko and centre Zac Dalpe.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings made no moves this week.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild acquired a 2023 fifth-round draft pick in a three-way trade with Boston and Washington and reassigned left winger Adam Beckman to AHL Iowa. They recalled defenceman Dakota Mermis.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens claimed centre Chris Tierney off waivers from Florida. They acquired right winger Denis Gurianov from Dallas. They reassigned defenceman Corey Schueneman.

Nashville Predators

The Predators reassigned centre Mark Jankowski to AHL Milwaukee. They recalled right winger Kiefer Sherwood. They acquired a 2024 second-round draft pick from Winnipeg. They acquired defenceman Cal Foote, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2024 second-round draft pick, a 2023 third-round draft pick, 2023 fourth-round draft pick, and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick from Tampa Bay. They acquired left winger Isaac Ratcliffe from Philadelphia.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled goaltender Akira Schmid from AHL Utica. They acquired left wingers Timo Meier and Timur Ibragimov, defencemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, goaltender Zachary Emond, and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from San Jose.

New York Islanders

The Islanders recalled left winger Otto Koivula from AHL Bridgeport and reassigned centre Andy Andreoff.

New York Rangers

The Rangers acquired right winger Will Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick from Vancouver. They reassigned Lockwood and centre Jake Leschyshyn to AHL Hartford and centre Ryan Carpenter. They reassigned defenceman Braden Schneider.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators reassigned defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Jacob Larsson and goaltender Kevin Mandolese to AHL Belleville. They acquired future considerations from Chicago. They recalled centre Mark Kastelic and reassigned centre Ridly Greig.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers acquired future considerations from Nashville. They recalled left winger Elliot Desnoyers from AHL Lehigh Valley. They reassigned Desnoyers and goaltender Samuel Ersson.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins reassigned goaltender Dustin Tokarski to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Sharks recalled right winger Martin Kaut from AHL San Jose. They acquired left wingers Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson, defencemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Ohkotiuk, a 2023 first-round draft pick, and a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick from New Jersey.

The Kraken recalled right winger Jesper Frodin from AHL Coachella Valley. They reassigned goaltender Chris Driedger.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled centre Matthew Highmore from AHL Springfield. They claimed right winger Kasperi Kapanen off waivers from Pittsburgh and reassigned centre Nikita Alexandrov. They acquired centre Zach Dean from Vegas. They reassigned centre Mikhail Abramov.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning acquired left winger Tanner Jeannot from Nashville. Centre Cory Conacher, who last played in the NHL from 2016/17 to 2019/20 for Tampa Bay, has signed a professional tryout contract with AHL Charlotte. Defenceman Erik Cernak has been suspended two games for elbowing Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs made no moves this week.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled centre Aatu Raty and defenceman Guillaume Brisebois from AHL Abbotsford and reassigned left winger Phillip Di Giuseppe. They reassigned right winger William Lockwood. They acquired right winger Vitali Kravtsov from the Rangers. They recalled defenceman Noah Juulsen.

The Golden Knights recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson from AHL Henderson. They acquired defenceman Dysin Mayo from Arizona. They recalled centre Byron Froese. They reassigned Mayo. They acquired centre Ivan Barbashev from St. Louis. They reassigned Hutchinson and defenceman Daniil Miromanov.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals reassigned centre Aliaksei Protas to AHL Hershey. They acquired right winger Charlie Coyle, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2024 third-round pick in a three-way trade with Boston and Minnesota. They recalled Protas.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled left winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from AHL Manitoba. They acquired right winger Nino Niederreiter from Nashville. They reassigned Jonsson-Fjallby. They recalled Jonsson-Fjallby.