GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders

Time: 2:30 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and New York Islanders are playing tonight in an afternoon matinee in Winnipeg. The Islanders beat the Jets to the tune of a 2-1 score just a few days ago and it is time for the Jets to exact their revenge. While the Jets did make a trade, it is unlikely they will see Nino Niederreitter play today (yes I am just practicing spelling his last name folks) as the trade happened later yesterday, there is immigration to deal with, and the he will not have even skated with the team. The Islanders appear to have the same lineup as they did when the Jets played them last down to Matt Martin on the first line which is mind boggling to me, but alas the NHL.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Mason Appleton

Nikolaj Ehlers - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Karson Kuhlman

Saku Maenalaenen - Kevin Stenlund - Sam Gagner

*Note, we could see Nino Niederreitter in the lineup, but with no morning skate it is hard to know (and seems unlikely)

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

New York Islanders Lineup

Forwards

Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Matt Martin

Zach Parise - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri

Arnaud Durandeau - Casey Ciziskas - Hudson Fasching

Ross Johnston - Otto Koivula - Simon Holmstrom

Defence

Adam Pelech - Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov - Ryan Poluck

Sebastian Aho - Noah Dobson

Goalies

Ilya Sorokin (starting)

Semyon Varlamov