GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders

Time: 2:30 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets and New York Islanders are playing tonight in an afternoon matinee in Winnipeg. The Islanders beat the Jets to the tune of a 2-1 score just a few days ago and it is time for the Jets to exact their revenge. While the Jets did make a trade, it is unlikely they will see Nino Niederreitter play today (yes I am just practicing spelling his last name folks) as the trade happened later yesterday, there is immigration to deal with, and the he will not have even skated with the team. The Islanders appear to have the same lineup as they did when the Jets played them last down to Matt Martin on the first line which is mind boggling to me, but alas the NHL.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Mason Appleton
Nikolaj Ehlers - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Karson Kuhlman
Saku Maenalaenen - Kevin Stenlund - Sam Gagner
*Note, we could see Nino Niederreitter in the lineup, but with no morning skate it is hard to know (and seems unlikely)
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
New York Islanders Lineup
Forwards
Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Matt Martin
Zach Parise - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri
Arnaud Durandeau - Casey Ciziskas - Hudson Fasching
Ross Johnston - Otto Koivula - Simon Holmstrom
Defence
Adam Pelech - Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov - Ryan Poluck
Sebastian Aho - Noah Dobson
Goalies
Ilya Sorokin (starting)
Semyon Varlamov
