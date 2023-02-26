Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders

Time: 2:30 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the New York Islanders for the second time in a week as they look to bounce back from what is currently being considered their worst loss of the season at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche. This will be a key game for them and they will have reinforcements in the form of former Islander fourth overall pick Nino Niederreiter who they acquired from the Nashville Predators for a second round pick (sorry I was away almost all day doing things).

The Jets need help. Kevin Cheveldayoff went to get them some help and should probably get more in the near future. However, for the here and now it is a good first step. First steps are what the Jets need at the moment and hopefully the trade will help them turn the tide against the Jets losing ways. It has been a struggle for about a month now and things do not seem to be getting better because the Jets cannot seem to get ready for games. Hopefully Connor Hellebuyck has a bounce back game which is often the Jets best way of getting a win at the moment.

The Islanders are currently in the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and playing pretty well. They will be a challenge for the Jets who recently lost to them in a close 2-1 game which was one of the Jets stronger efforts Not exactly a positive endorsement of the Jets play. The Islanders are a team that seems to just wring out the most they can from players and will be looking to keep up their winning ways against the Jets.