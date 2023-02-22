Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets got a win! The win was not a great win and they will be looking to play a much better against the New York Islanders tonight. While the Jets have probably changed hotels, they still would not have had to travel far to get to Long Island which should make the three games in four nights easier to get through. Expect Connor Hellebuyck to start this game.

The Islanders made a big move for Bo Horvat, they are first in the Wild Card...and they still might miss the playoffs due to teams having games in hand on them. But they could also make the playoffs because games in hand only matter if the teams holding them win those games. The playoff race will be fun to watch in the East to say the least.

The Jets are also in a playoff race of a different kind. After an uneven start to the season, the Colorado Avalanche have come on strong and are now jockeying for position with the Jets and the Dallas Stars to see who will be first in the Central Division. Should be a good time if the Jets can turn their season around. They are currently poking around on Timo Meier who was a former teammate of Nikolaj Ehlers in the QMJHL where they tore it up together. The Jets could get the band back together after years to see if the chemistry is still there. It would help the Jets as a team and probably would not cost them a roster player. Remember, banners are forever.

The Jets will want to actually play a stronger game and not rely on their goalie to win tonight. If they can do that, it will be a positive step forward.