Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing a back to back game against the New York Rangers. They will be facing a new look team as the Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues recently. He has reinvigorated the Rangers which could be bad news for the Jets.

The Jets have been struggling and the moves made by Rick Bowness are not helping. Nikolaj Ehlers might be struggling a bit, but there is no reason for him to be playing on the third line for example. If you want him to start scoring, play him on a line alongside Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor. The line was highly successful when they were together, but they were separated due to other lines not scoring. Now no one is scoring and the Jets are in a pickle. Upping Ehlers ice time could be one thing that will lead to more scoring. Hopefully the Jets figure out something soon. They need to do something because what they did last game against New Jersey did not work.

There are no lines today as the Jets are on the second half of a back to back although they did not have to travel between games. They have no Cole Perfetti due to an upper body injury and Connor Hellebuyck will be starting the back to back games as he missed a couple games due to a bad case of something. Nikolaj Ehlers will be in the lineup after getting nicked up in the last game.

The Jets will be facing former Jet Jacob Trouba and Neal Pionk will play his former team (both for not the first time).