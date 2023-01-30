GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

Time: 7:00 PM CST
Channel: Sportsnet
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues are playing tonight on a not so cold Polar Vortex night (fight me on that, it is fine outside). The Jets would like their play to heat up some as they have struggled for the past few games at putting forth an honest effort. The Jets will be doing so with Kyle Capobianco in the line up as Dylan Samberg is out with an injury and Logan Stanley is sitting.
The St. Louis Blues have been muddling through this season and do not seem to be getting off that train any time soon. They have dealt with Jordan Binnington being not so good and have also had to deal with Binnington’s temper. Who knows if they will be genuine sellers at the trade deadline as the first trade of the trading season just dropped and the prices are for sellers this year.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Cole Perfetti
Nikolaj Ehlers - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Karson Kuhlman
Saku Maënalanen - Kevin Stenlund - Sam Gagner
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg - Brendan Dillon
Kyle Capobianco - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
St. Louis Blues Lineup
Forwards
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Ivan Barbashev - Noel Acciari - Vladimir Tarasenko
Jake Neighbours - Logan Brown - Josh Leivo
Alexei Toropchenko - Nikita Alexandrov - Tyler Pitlick
Defence
Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Nikko Mikkola - Robert Bortuzzo
Goalies
Jordan Binnington (starting)
Thomas Greiss
Loading comments...