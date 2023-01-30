GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: Sportsnet

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues are playing tonight on a not so cold Polar Vortex night (fight me on that, it is fine outside). The Jets would like their play to heat up some as they have struggled for the past few games at putting forth an honest effort. The Jets will be doing so with Kyle Capobianco in the line up as Dylan Samberg is out with an injury and Logan Stanley is sitting.

The St. Louis Blues have been muddling through this season and do not seem to be getting off that train any time soon. They have dealt with Jordan Binnington being not so good and have also had to deal with Binnington’s temper. Who knows if they will be genuine sellers at the trade deadline as the first trade of the trading season just dropped and the prices are for sellers this year.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Cole Perfetti

Nikolaj Ehlers - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Karson Kuhlman

Saku Maënalanen - Kevin Stenlund - Sam Gagner

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Brendan Dillon

Kyle Capobianco - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

St. Louis Blues Lineup

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Ivan Barbashev - Noel Acciari - Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours - Logan Brown - Josh Leivo

Alexei Toropchenko - Nikita Alexandrov - Tyler Pitlick

Defence

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Justin Faulk

Nikko Mikkola - Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies

Jordan Binnington (starting)

Thomas Greiss