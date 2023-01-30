Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: Sportsnet

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues are playing in the Jets last game before their seemingly extended All Star Break and Bye Week. The Jets have had a fair amount of breaks it seems over the season including a week near the start of the year, but this one might be the most needed. The Jets have been struggling to play well and will hopefully be able to use the break to reset and come back ready to win again on February 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Jets have been struggling due to effort level to the point where they were booed on Saturday night. No one denied that it was fair for the fans to boo them after the Jets just didn’t really put in much of an effort. Rick Bowness threw the lines in a blender to try and get something going to no avail. The Jets will need a much better effort tonight.

The Blues have struggled all season with Jordan Binnington really struggling at times. While this currently means nothing to the Jets, if they are able to bring themselves to put in an honest effort tonight, they might just have something there. The Blues were a playoff team last year, but with the play of Binnington and just life catching up with them, they have struggled this year. The funny thing is the Blues with their struggles are not even close to one of the worst teams in the division. The West is bad this year.