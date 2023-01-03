GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 7:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are playing tonight in a game of two teams who are in different places, but also might be closer to each other than we want to admit. Calgary has struggled this year and yet they are in a playoff spot. Last time the Jets played the Flames, Jacob Markstrom was at a loss for his play. He has turned it around as have the Flames. The Jets will have to be on their game. There is also good news for the team as they should be getting players back in the near future including Nikolaj Ehlers who they have played without for a long time.
Josh Morrissey is in the lineup tonight.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Kristian Reichel
Adam Lowry - Mark Scheifele - Karson Kuhlman
Morgan Barron - Kevin Stenlund - Axle Jonsson-Fjallby
Mikey Eyssimont - David Gustafsson - Sam Gagner
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
Brendan Dillon - Ville Heinola
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Calgary Flames Lineup
Forwards
Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli
Milan Lucic - Nazem Kadri - Jonathan Huberdeau
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Radim Zohorna - Adam Ruznika - Trevor Lewis
Defence
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Mackenzie Weegar - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Michael Stone
Goalies
Jacob Markstrom (starting)
Dan Vladar
