GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are playing tonight in a game of two teams who are in different places, but also might be closer to each other than we want to admit. Calgary has struggled this year and yet they are in a playoff spot. Last time the Jets played the Flames, Jacob Markstrom was at a loss for his play. He has turned it around as have the Flames. The Jets will have to be on their game. There is also good news for the team as they should be getting players back in the near future including Nikolaj Ehlers who they have played without for a long time.

Josh Morrissey is in the lineup tonight.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Kristian Reichel

Adam Lowry - Mark Scheifele - Karson Kuhlman

Morgan Barron - Kevin Stenlund - Axle Jonsson-Fjallby

Mikey Eyssimont - David Gustafsson - Sam Gagner

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk

Brendan Dillon - Ville Heinola

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Calgary Flames Lineup

Forwards

Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli

Milan Lucic - Nazem Kadri - Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Radim Zohorna - Adam Ruznika - Trevor Lewis

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Mackenzie Weegar - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Michael Stone

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom (starting)

Dan Vladar