The Weakly Report: 12/26/22-1/1/23

Anaheim Ducks

January 1: Goaltender Anthony Stolarz is back after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

No injury news for Arizona this week.

Boston Bruins

No injury news for Boston this week.

Buffalo Sabres

December 29: Defenceman Jacob Bryson is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Owen Power is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

December 31: Goaltender Eric Comrie has been reassigned to AHL Rochester for conditioning purposes.

Calgary Flames

December 28: Defenceman Dennis Gilbert is back after missing four games with an undisclosed injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

No injury news for Carolina this week.

Chicago Blackhawks

No injury news for Chicago this week.

Colorado Avalanche

December 31: Centre Nathan MacKinnon is back after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

December 28: Right winger Emil Bemstrom has been recalled from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis.

Dallas Stars

No injury news for Dallas this week.

Detroit Red Wings

December 27: Right winger Jakub Vrana has been reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids for conditioning purposes.

Edmonton Oilers

December 31: Defenceman Philip Broberg is back after missing six games with an undisclosed injury.

Florida Panthers

December 29: Centre Aleksander Barkov is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Radko Gudas is back after missing 10 games with a concussion.

Los Angeles Kings

No injury news for Los Angeles this week.

Minnesota Wild

December 27: Left winger Marcus Foligno has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

December 31: Right winger Marcus Foligno is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Centre Mason Shaw is back after missing two games with a suspension.

Montreal Canadiens

December 28: Defenceman Mike Matheson has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

December 29: Right winger Brendan Gallagher is back after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury.

Nashville Predators

No injury news for Nashville this week.

New Jersey Devils

December 28: Defenceman John Marino has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Ryan Graves has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

December 31: Defenceman Ryan Graves is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

New York Islanders

December 30: Right winger Oliver Wahlstrom has been placed on injured reserve with a head injury. Right winger Simon Holmstrom has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

New York Rangers

No injury news for the Rangers this week.

Ottawa Senators

December 27: Centre Rourke Chartier has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

December 29: Defenceman Erik Brannstrom has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker is back after missing 17 games with an ankle injury. Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

December 31: Defenceman Artem Zub is back after missing 12 games with a fractured jaw.

January 1: Defenceman Erik Brannstrom is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

December 28: Goaltender Carter Hart has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

December 29: Goaltender Felix Sandstrom is back after missing five games with an illness.

Pittsburgh Penguins

December 28: Right winger Josh Archibald has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Ryan Poehling has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

December 30: Centre Ryan Poehling is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

San Jose Sharks

December 31: Defenceman Matt Benning is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

Seattle Kraken

No injury news for Seattle this week.

St. Louis Blues

December 27: Defenceman Torey Krug has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

No injury news for Tampa Bay this week.

Toronto Maple Leafs

December 27: Defenceman Mac Hollowell has been recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis.

December 29: Defenceman Morgan Rielly is back after missing 15 games with a knee injury.

Vancouver Canucks

December 27: Defenceman Travis Dermott has been recalled from AHL Abbotsford following his conditioning stint.

December 29: Defenceman Travis Dermott is back after missing 34 games with a concussion.

Vegas Golden Knights

December 30: Left winger Jonathan Marchessault has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

December 31: Defenceman Alec Martinez has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Washington Capitals

December 28: Left winger Beck Malenstyn is back after missing 26 games with a finger injury.

December 31: Defenceman Martin Fehervary is back after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

No injury news for Winnipeg this week.