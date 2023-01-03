Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 12/26/22-1/1/23

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract and reassigned him to AHL San Diego. They reassigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek. They reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled left winger Michael Carcone from AHL Tucson. They have loaned left winger Liam Kirk to Liiga’s Mikkelin Jukurit. They recalled centre Laurent Dauphin.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins made no moves this week.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres reassigned defenceman Lawrence Pilut to AHL Rochester. They reassigned goaltender Eric Comrie for conditioning purposes.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled left winger Radim Zohorna from AHL Calgary and reassigned centre Matthew Phillips and defenceman Nick DeSimone. They reassigned Zohorna and defenceman Dennis Gilbert.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes reassigned centre Jack Drury to AHL Charlotte.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks made no moves this week.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled left winger Charles Hudon and goaltender Jonas Johansson from AHL Colorado. They reassigned Hudon.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets recalled right winger Emil Bemstrom from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis and reassigned defenceman Jake Christiansen.

Dallas Stars

The Stars recalled left winger Frederik Olofsson from AHL Texas. They signed right winger Joe Pavelski to a one-year contract extension.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings reassigned right winger Jakub Vrana to AHL Grand Rapids for conditioning purposes.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers made no moves this week.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers recalled left winger Anton Levtchi from AHL Charlotte. They reassigned Levtchi.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings recalled centres Quinton Byfield, Rasmus Kupari, and defenceman Jordan Spence from AHL Ontario. They reassigned Spence.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild recalled centre Samuel Walker and left winger Adam Beckman from AHL Iowa. They recalled defenceman Andrej Sustr. They reassigned centre Beckman and Walker.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens recalled defenceman Justin Barron from AHL Laval.

Nashville Predators

The Predators made no moves this week.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled left winger Tyce Thompson and defenceman Tyler Wotherspoon from AHL Utica. They reassigned left winger Andreas Johnsson.

New York Islanders

The Islanders made no moves this week.

New York Rangers

The Rangers made no moves this week.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled centre Jake Lucchini and defenceman Dillon Heatherington from AHL Belleville. They reassigned Heatherington.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers signed defenceman Ethan Samson to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled left winger Olle Lycksell from AHL Lehigh Valley. They reassigned centre Max Willman.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled centre Drake Caggiula and defenceman Ty Smith from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Sharks recalled defenceman Nick Cicek from AHL San Jose.

The Kraken made no moves this week.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled defenceman Tyler Tucker from AHL Springfield.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning made no moves this week.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Mac Hollowell from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled defenceman Travis Dermott has been recalled from AHL Abbotsford following his conditioning stint. They recalled right winger William Lockwood and reassigned centre Nils Aman.

The Golden Knights signed centre Matyas Sapovaliv to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled right winger Sheldon Rempal from AHL Henderson. They reassigned Rempal and recalled centre Byron Froese and defenceman Kaedan Korczak.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals recalled defenceman Lucas Johansen from AHL Hershey. They reassigned left winger Beck Malenstyn.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets signed centre Danny Zhilkin to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled centre Kristian Reichel.