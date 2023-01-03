Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 12/26/22-1/1/23

The Ducks signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract and reassigned him to AHL San Diego. They reassigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek. They reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal.
The Coyotes recalled left winger Michael Carcone from AHL Tucson. They have loaned left winger Liam Kirk to Liiga’s Mikkelin Jukurit. They recalled centre Laurent Dauphin.
The Bruins made no moves this week.
The Sabres reassigned defenceman Lawrence Pilut to AHL Rochester. They reassigned goaltender Eric Comrie for conditioning purposes.
The Flames recalled left winger Radim Zohorna from AHL Calgary and reassigned centre Matthew Phillips and defenceman Nick DeSimone. They reassigned Zohorna and defenceman Dennis Gilbert.
The Hurricanes reassigned centre Jack Drury to AHL Charlotte.
The Blackhawks made no moves this week.
The Avalanche recalled left winger Charles Hudon and goaltender Jonas Johansson from AHL Colorado. They reassigned Hudon.
The Blue Jackets recalled right winger Emil Bemstrom from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis and reassigned defenceman Jake Christiansen.
The Stars recalled left winger Frederik Olofsson from AHL Texas. They signed right winger Joe Pavelski to a one-year contract extension.
The Red Wings reassigned right winger Jakub Vrana to AHL Grand Rapids for conditioning purposes.
The Oilers made no moves this week.
The Panthers recalled left winger Anton Levtchi from AHL Charlotte. They reassigned Levtchi.
The Kings recalled centres Quinton Byfield, Rasmus Kupari, and defenceman Jordan Spence from AHL Ontario. They reassigned Spence.
The Wild recalled centre Samuel Walker and left winger Adam Beckman from AHL Iowa. They recalled defenceman Andrej Sustr. They reassigned centre Beckman and Walker.
The Canadiens recalled defenceman Justin Barron from AHL Laval.
The Predators made no moves this week.
The Devils recalled left winger Tyce Thompson and defenceman Tyler Wotherspoon from AHL Utica. They reassigned left winger Andreas Johnsson.
The Islanders made no moves this week.
The Rangers made no moves this week.
The Senators recalled centre Jake Lucchini and defenceman Dillon Heatherington from AHL Belleville. They reassigned Heatherington.
The Flyers signed defenceman Ethan Samson to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled left winger Olle Lycksell from AHL Lehigh Valley. They reassigned centre Max Willman.
The Penguins recalled centre Drake Caggiula and defenceman Ty Smith from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks recalled defenceman Nick Cicek from AHL San Jose.
Seattle Kraken
The Kraken made no moves this week.
The Blues recalled defenceman Tyler Tucker from AHL Springfield.
The Lightning made no moves this week.
The Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Mac Hollowell from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis.
The Canucks recalled defenceman Travis Dermott has been recalled from AHL Abbotsford following his conditioning stint. They recalled right winger William Lockwood and reassigned centre Nils Aman.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights signed centre Matyas Sapovaliv to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled right winger Sheldon Rempal from AHL Henderson. They reassigned Rempal and recalled centre Byron Froese and defenceman Kaedan Korczak.
The Capitals recalled defenceman Lucas Johansen from AHL Hershey. They reassigned left winger Beck Malenstyn.
The Jets signed centre Danny Zhilkin to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled centre Kristian Reichel.
