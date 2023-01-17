GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 6:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
It is the battle of the Barron Brothers tonight as Morgan will play little brother Justin who is a defencemen for the Montreal Canadiens. Morgan has been back in the lineup after falling ill for a short time. Depending on the status of Nikolaj Ehlers, the Jets should be at full strength for the first time in a long time. The Habs are far from full strength having just put multiple players on injured reserve this morning. It will be a battle of two teams on completely different ends of the spectrum.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nikolaj Ehlers/Sam Gagner?
Cole Perfetti - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Karson Kuhlman
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Manalaenen
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola - Nate Schmidt
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Montreal Canadiens Lineup
Forwards
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Jonathan Drouin
Mike Hoffman - Kirby Dach - Josh Anderson
Evgenii Dadonov - Christian Dvorak - Jesse Ylonen
Michael Pezzetta - Rem Pitlick - Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Defence
Jordan Harris - David Savard
Joel Edmundson - Justin Barron
Michael Matheson - Johnthan Kovacevic
Goalies
Samuel Montembeault (goalie)
Jake Allen
