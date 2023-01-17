GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

It is the battle of the Barron Brothers tonight as Morgan will play little brother Justin who is a defencemen for the Montreal Canadiens. Morgan has been back in the lineup after falling ill for a short time. Depending on the status of Nikolaj Ehlers, the Jets should be at full strength for the first time in a long time. The Habs are far from full strength having just put multiple players on injured reserve this morning. It will be a battle of two teams on completely different ends of the spectrum.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nikolaj Ehlers/Sam Gagner?

Cole Perfetti - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Karson Kuhlman

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Manalaenen

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola - Nate Schmidt

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Montreal Canadiens Lineup

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Jonathan Drouin

Mike Hoffman - Kirby Dach - Josh Anderson

Evgenii Dadonov - Christian Dvorak - Jesse Ylonen

Michael Pezzetta - Rem Pitlick - Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Defence

Jordan Harris - David Savard

Joel Edmundson - Justin Barron

Michael Matheson - Johnthan Kovacevic

Goalies

Samuel Montembeault (goalie)

Jake Allen