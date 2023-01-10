Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are starting a long Eastern Conference road trip with a stop in Michigan to play the Detroit Red Wings. Remember when the Red Wings were a Western Conference team? They have been in the Eastern Conference for a while thanks to a major realignment after the Atlanta Thrashers moved to Winnipeg. Conference III forever!

Now, the Red Wings are not good, but they are much improved from where they were a couple seasons ago or even last year. They have shown some competent play and smart drafting which allowed them to build out their defence into a fairly strong group led by Moritz Seider. The Jets will also get to play against former Jet Ben Chiarot which should be fun to watch.

Up front the Jets will see another familiar face in Andrew Copp. Copp has been struggling in Detroit, but maybe a game against his former team will help awaken him. I hope not. More pressing will be players like Dylan Larkin who have been excellent for the Red Wings even in their struggles. Larkin is their best forward and is an excellent scorer. He will be the main focus of the Jets defence.

As for the Jets, they will want more of the same offensively and a major reset from their game on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks defensively. The top line seems to be buzzing now and can probably handle anything thrown at them due to their different, complimentary skillsets. No, I will not shut up about how much fun they are to watch.

Expect Connor Hellebuyck to start tonight.