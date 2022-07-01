The Winnipeg Jets Appoint Rick Bowness As Head Coach

The Winnipeg Jets have settled on their coach for the next few seasons, electing to sign Rick Bowness. The ex-Dallas Stars coach hasn’t had much of a strong coaching track record to go off of, and appeared to be a last-minute signing. The candidates he was competing with included Arniel, Vincent, Montgomery, and Blashill. Yes, that Blashill. To say my optimism for the season has nosedived over the past few weeks would be putting it lightly. I hope Bowness can corral a locker-room that, frankly, might rank among the most fractured in the league. Fans can expect a more organized defensive approach than Lowry, likely at the cost of offensive production. Will it be worth it? Who knows, but we can only hope the Jets are at least watchable.