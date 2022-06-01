Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 5/23/21-5/29/22

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks made no moves this week.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes signed goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to a one-year contract extension.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins made no moves this week.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres made no moves this week.

Calgary Flames

The Flames made no moves this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes made no moves this week.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks signed defenceman Filip Roos to a two-year entry-level contract.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche made no moves this week.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets signed defenceman Marcus Bjork to a one-year entry-level contract.

Dallas Stars

The Stars made no moves this week.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings made no moves this week. Defenceman Brian Lashoff has signed a one-year contract with AHL Grand Rapids.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers made no moves this week.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers made no moves this week.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings made no moves this week.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild made no moves this week.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens made no moves this week.

Nashville Predators

The Predators made no moves this week.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils made no moves this week.

New York Islanders

The Islanders signed centre Ruslan Iskhakov to a two-year entry-level contract.

New York Rangers

The Rangers made no moves this week.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators made no moves this week.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers signed right winger Linus Sandin to a one-year contract extension.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins signed defenceman Taylor Fedun to a two-year contract extension.

The Sharks made no moves this week.

The Kraken made no moves this week.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues made no moves this week. Left winger David Perron has been fined $5000 for cross-checking Colorado’s Nazem Kadri.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning made no moves this week. Right winger Brandon Hagel has been fined $3750 for boarding Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs made no moves this week.

Centre Jason Spezza has retired from pro hockey. Drafted in the first round, second overall, in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators, Spezza has 995 points (363G, 632A) in 1248 games, as well as 76 points (28G, 48A) in 97 playoff games, for Ottawa (2002/03-2013/14), Dallas (2014/15-2018/19), and Toronto (2019/20-2021/22). The New York Islanders, who held the pick by default, must have been kicking themselves for years over the decision to include the pick in the trade that netted them Alexei Yashin. While the four years of Zdeno Chara the Sens received were already a far better return for the five disappointing seasons, culminating in what was for a time the most expensive buy-out in league history, of Yashin, Spezza was the real prize. Only Ilya Kovalchuk, the first overall pick, has a higher point-per-game pace among 2001 draftees. Spezza showed promise with 21 points in 33 games in 2002/03 and 55 points in his first full season, but he really broke out after the lockout with 90 points in 2005/06. Together with veteran and already-longtime captain Daniel Alfredsson and newly-acquired sniper Dany Heatley, Spezza helped set the league on fire offensively in the early post-lockout era, and even helped the Sens reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007, leading to a crushing loss to the Ducks. While the Sens were never quite the same after that, with team ownership showing an increasing refusal to spend what was needed to keep the team competitive, Heatley losing his 50-goal touch and leaving on almost as sour a note as his departure from Atlanta before, and Alfredsson eventually leaving Ottawa on less than amazing terms himself, Spezza continued to plug away, posting career highs of 92 points and 58 assists in 2008, and 34 goals in 2007, 2008, and 2012, all with the Sens, represented them in the 2008 and 2012 All-Star Games, the latter of which took place in Ottawa, was around for the best seasons of star defenceman Erik Karlsson, and wore the “C” as team captain during the 2013/14 season before being traded to the Stars. Spezza had a strong run with the Stars, reaching 50 points three times, including seasons of 62 and 63 points in 2015 and 2016, respectively, and a 33-goal season in 2016. After two seasons of failing to reach the 30-point mark, he signed in Toronto, and while he was relegated to a depth role in that time, Spezza had a decent 31 goals and 80 points in 183 games across three seasons, reaching double-digit goals twice and 30 points once, decent production for a fourth-liner. Ultimately, the two-time defending champion Lightning, and a Perfection-line driven Bruins squad before them, proved too much for the Leafs to overcome during Spezza’s time there, but the Toronto-native proved popular with Leafs fans. Unfortunately, Spezza is very unlikely to make it to the Hall of Fame, lacking the longevity of Alfredsson or the dominant single seasons of Heatley, and failing to reach the 40-goal or 100-point marks that they did. While he did win Gold at the 2015 World Championships, as well as Silver in 2008 and 2009, as well as a Silver and two Bronzes in World Junior play and a Spengler Cup win in 2012, he never won Gold at the Olympics. With only two All-Star Game appearances, no awards or post-season honours, no championships, and having failed to reach 500 career goals or 1000 career points, Spezza unfortunately won’t have the resume needed to be inducted into the Hall. Spezza finished his final season with 25 points (12G, 13A) in 71 games for the Leafs. Spezza, 38, will be remaining with the Leafs, joining their front office as a special assistant to the GM.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks made no moves this week.

The Golden Knights made no moves this week.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals made no moves this week.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets made no moves this week. Right winger Kristian Vesalainen has signed a one-year contract in Sweden with the SHL’s Malmo Redhawks.