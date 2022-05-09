The Weakly Report: 5/2/21-5/8/22

Anaheim Ducks

No injury news for Anaheim this week.

Arizona Coyotes

No injury news for Arizona this week.

Boston Bruins

May 5: Left winger Brad Marchand has been fined $5000 for slashing Carolina’s Pyotr Kochetkov. Defenceman Derek Forbort has been fined $5000 for high-sticking Carolina’s Teuvo Teravainen. Defenceman Hampus Lindholm is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

May 8: Defenceman Charlie Coyle is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Buffalo Sabres

No injury news for Boston this week.

Calgary Flames

No injury news for Buffalo this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

May 2: Left winger Andrei Svechnikov is back after missing one game with an illness.

May 8: Left winger Jordan Martinook is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

No injury news for Chicago this week.

Colorado Avalanche

May 4: Left winger Andrew Cogliano is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

No injury news for Columbus this week.

Dallas Stars

May 8: Left winger Jamie Benn has been fined $5000 for high-sticking Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane.

Detroit Red Wings

No injury news for Detroit this week.

Edmonton Oilers

May 8: Centre Derek Ryan is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Florida Panthers

May 3: Defenceman Aaron Ekblad is back after missing 20 games with a lower-body injury.

Los Angeles Kings

May 2: Right winger Viktor Arvidsson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

May 6: Left winger Carl Grundstrom is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

May 8: Left winger Carl Grundstrom is back after missing one playoff game with an undisclosed injury.

Minnesota Wild

May 3: Defenceman Jared Spurgeon has been fined $5000 for cross-checking St. Louis’ Pavel Buchnevich.

Montreal Canadiens

No injury news for Montreal this week.

Nashville Predators

May 5: Defenceman Jeremy Lauzon is back after missing seven games and one playoff games with a lower-body injury.

May 7: Defenceman Mark Borowiecki is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

New Jersey Devils

No injury news for New Jersey this week.

New York Islanders

No injury news for the Islanders this week.

New York Rangers

May 3: Goaltender Keith Kinkaid is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

May 5: Left winger Barclay Goodrow has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Ryan Lindgren is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Ottawa Senators

No injury news for Ottawa this week.

Philadelphia Flyers

No injury news for Philadelphia this week.

Pittsburgh Penguins

May 4: Goaltender Casey DeSmith is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Left winger Rickard Rakell is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

May 5: Defenceman Brian Dumoulin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu is back after missing 27 games and one playoff game with a lower-body injury.

May 6: Goaltender Casey DeSmith has been sidelined indefinitely for the remainder of the playoffs due to core muscle surgery.

May 7: Left winger Jason Zucker is back after missing one game and two playoff games with a lower-body injury.

San Jose Sharks

No injury news for San Jose this week.

Seattle Kraken

No injury news for Seattle this week.

St. Louis Blues

May 4: Defenceman Nick Leddy is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

May 5: Defenceman Robert Bortuzzo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Steven Santini has been recalled from AHL Springfield on an emergency basis.

May 6: Defenceman Marco Scandella is back after missing one game and two playoff games with a lower-body injury.

May 7: Defenceman Torey Krug has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

May 8: Defenceman Scott Perunovich is back after missing 44 games and three playoff games due to left wrist surgery.

Tampa Bay Lightning

May 3: Right winger Corey Perry has been fined $2500 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Toronto. Left winger Pat Maroon has been fined $2250 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Toronto.

Toronto Maple Leafs

May 2: Right winger Ondrej Kase is back after missing 20 games with a concussion.

May 3: Left winger Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton. Right winger Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2250 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Tampa Bay.

May 4: Left winger Michael Bunting is back after missing three games and one playoff game with an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Petr Mrazek is back after missing 16 games and one playoff game with a groin injury.

May 5: Left winger Kyle Clifford is back after missing one playoff game with a suspension. Defenceman Rasmus Sandin is back after missing 20 games and two playoff games with a knee injury.

Vancouver Canucks

No injury news for Vancouver this week.

Vegas Golden Knights

No injury news for Vegas this week.

Washington Capitals

May 5: Right winger Tom Wilson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

May 8: Centre Evgeny Kuznetsov has been fined $5000 for high-sticking Florida’s Noel Acciari.

Winnipeg Jets

No injury news for Winnipeg this week.