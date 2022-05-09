Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 5/2/21-5/8/22

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks signed goaltender Calle Clang to a three-year entry-level contract.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes signed left winger Milos Kelenen to a two-year entry-level contract.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins recalled centre Kyle Keyser from AHL Providence. They reassigned centres Mark McLaughlin, Oskar Steen, and Jack Studnicka, and defenceman Jack Ahcan. Centre Par Lindholm, who last played in the NHL from 2019/20 to 2020/21, has signed a one-year contract in Sweden with the SHL’s Skelleftea AIK. Left winger Brad Marchand has been fined $5000 for slashing Carolina’s Pyotr Kochetkov and defenceman Derek Forbort has been fined $5000 for high-sticking Carolina’s Teuvo Teravainen.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres reassigned centre Peyton Krebs and defenceman Mattias Samuelsson to AHL Rochester.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled goaltender Adam Werner from AHL Stockton.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes signed right winger Alexander Pashin to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled goaltender Jack LaFontaine from AHL Chicago.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks made no moves this week.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche signed defenceman Danila Zhuravlyov to a two-year entry-level contract. They reassigned defenceman Jacob MacDonald and goaltender Justus Annunen to AHL Colorado. They recalled goaltender Hunter Miska. They recalled Annunen.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets signed right winger Kirill Marchenko to a two-year entry contract. They signed left winger Mikael Pyythia to a three-year entry-level contract.

Dallas Stars

The Stars made no moves this week. Left winger Jamie Benn has been fined $5000 for high-sticking Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings made no moves this week.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers recalled goaltender Olivier Rodrigue from AHL Bakersfield. Defenceman Anton Belov, who last played in the NHL for Edmonton in 2013/14, has signed a one-year contract in Russia with the KHL’s Avangard Omsk.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers signed defenceman Santtu Kinnunen to a two-year entry-level contract. They reassigned centres Aleksi Heponiemi and Cole Schwindt, and defenceman Matt Kiersted to AHL Charlotte.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings made no moves this week.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild recalled centres Joseph Cramarossa, Kyle Rau, and Mason Shaw; right wingers Mitchell Chafee and Nick Swaney; defencemen Calen Addison, Kevin Czuczman, Joe Hicketts, Dakota Mermis; and goaltender Zane McIntyre from AHL Iowa. Defenceman Jared Spurgeon has been fined $5000 for cross-checking St. Louis’ Pavel Buchnevich.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens signed centre Riley Kidney to a three-year entry-level contract.

Nashville Predators

The Predators recalled defenceman Philippe Myers from his loan to AHL Toronto. They reassigned defenceman Jeremy Davies to AHL Milwaukee. They recalled centre Cody Glass.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils reassigned left winger Nolan Foote, right wingers Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund, and defencemen Kevin Bahl, Nikita Okhotyuk, and Reilly Walsh to AHL Utica.

New York Islanders

The Islanders reassigned defenceman Robin Salo to AHL Bridgeport.

New York Rangers

The Rangers recalled goaltender Adam Huska from AHL Hartford. They signed centre Ryder Korczak to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed centre Adam Edstrom to a three-year entry-level contract.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators made no moves this week.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers fired head coach Mike Yeo. They signed goaltender Ivan Fedotov to a one-year entry-level contract.

Defenceman Samuel Morin has retired from pro hockey. Drafted in the first round, 11th overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers, Morin has one point (1G, 0A) in 29 games for the Philadelphia Flyers (2016/17-2020/21). Morin was an unfortunate bust from that year’s first round, frequently finding himself on the injury list. He had been reasonably productive in his junior career, at least enough that he could reasonably be foreseen as an NHL regular, even if the comparisons to Chris Pronger were too optimistic. He never quite made it to being a regular due to various injuries, missing 54 games during the 2019 season, 55 during the 2020 season and all 16 of the Flyers’ playoff games, and all of this past season with knee injuries, among a smattering of others. Morin’s career high in points and goals is of course his one goal in 2020/21, and of course with no assists in his career, there is no career high there. Morin finished his last NHL season, and last pro season in general, with one goal in 20 games with the Flyers, as well as two points in seven games for AHL Lehigh Valley. Morin, 26, made the decision to retire because of the recurring knee injuries over the years, but deserves some credit for his persistence in keeping coming back. According to this article from The Hockey News, the Flyers will look to find him a role in the organization post-retirement.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins signed right winger Raivis Ansons to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled goaltender Alex D’Orio from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Sharks made no moves this week.

The Kraken reassigned defenceman Dennis Cholowski to AHL Charlotte. They signed defenceman Peetro Seppala to a three-year entry-level contract.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled centre Dakota Joshua from AHL Springfield. They recalled defenceman Steven Santini on an emergency basis.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning made no moves this week. Right winger Corey Perry has been fined $2500 and left winger Pat Maroon has been fined $2250 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Toronto.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled centre Pontus Holmberg; left wingers Dmitri Ovchinnikov, Nick Robertson, and Brett Seney; right wingers Joey Anderson and Alex Steeves; defencemen Mac Hollowell, Filip Kral, and Kristians Rubins; and goaltender Michael Hutchinson from AHL Toronto. Right winger Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2250 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Tampa Bay. Left winger Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks reassigned centres Nic Petan and Sheldon Dries, right wingers Will Lockwood and Vasili Podkolzin, and goaltenders Spencer Martin and Arturs Silovs to AHL Utica.

The Golden Knights reassigned goaltender Jiri Patera to AHL Henderson.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals signed left winger Bogdan Trineyev to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from AHL Hershey. They recalled right winger Brett Leason. They recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard. They reassigned Fucale. They reassigned Leason. Centre Evgeny Kuznetsov has been fined $5000 for high-sticking Florida’s Noel Acciari.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets reassigned centre Morgan Barron and defenceman Dylan Samberg to AHL Manitoba. They signed goaltender Oskar Salminen to a two-year entry-level contract.