The Weakly Report: 4/25/21-5/1/22

Anaheim Ducks

April 29: Defenceman Cam Fowler is day-to-day for personal reasons.

April 30: Defenceman Cam Fowler missed the last game of the regular season for personal reasons. Left winger Derek Grant missed the last three games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Right winger Jakob Silfverberg missed the last 23 games of the regular season with a blood clot in his right leg. Left winger Max Jones missed the last 79 games of the regular season with a torn pectoral muscle. Centre Sam Carrick missed the last five games of the regular season with a lower-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

April 26: Defenceman Vladislav Kolyachonok is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 27: Left winger Liam O’Brien is back after missing 28 games with an upper-body injury.

April 30: Left winger Andrew Ladd missed the last four games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Centre Bryan Little missed all 82 games of the regular season with a head injury. Centre Christian Fischer missed the last 19 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Right winger Clayton Keller missed the last 15 games of the regular season with a fractured leg. Defenceman Conor Timmins missed the last 76 games of the regular season due to knee surgery. Right winger Dmitrij Jaskin missed the last 67 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Dysin Mayo missed the last six games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Jakob Chychrun missed the last 24 games of the regular season with an ankle injury. Centre Jay Beagle missed the last five games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Left winger Lawson Crouse missed the last 16 games of the regular season with a hand injury. Left winger Nick Ritchie missed the last six games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Vladislav Kolyachonok missed the last three games of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins

No injury news for Boston this week.

Buffalo Sabres

April 27: Centre Cody Eakin is back after missing four games with an illness. Right winger Kyle Okposo is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

April 30: Centre Andrew Oglevie missed all 82 games of the regular season with an unknown injury. Centre Cody Eakin missed the last six games of the regular season with an illness. Goaltender Craig Anderson missed the last three games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Drake Caggiula missed the last 64 games of the regular season with a herniated disk. Right winger Kyle Okposo missed the last two games of the regular season with an ankle injury. Goaltender Malcolm Subban missed the last 47 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

Calgary Flames

April 28: Centre Trevor Lewis is day-to-day for personal reasons.

Carolina Hurricanes

April 26: Centre Vincent Trocheck is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

April 28: Centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi is back after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

April 30: Defenceman Calvin De Haan missed the last four games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Connor Murphy missed the last 22 games of the regular season with a concussion. Left winger Jujhar Khaira missed the last 43 games of the regular season due to back surgery. Centre Kirby Dach missed the last eight games of the regular season with a sprained right shoulder. Right winger MacKenzie Entwistle missed the last six games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

Colorado Avalanche

April 26: Defenceman Devon Toews is back after missing four games with an undisclosed injury.

April 27: Right winger Mikko Rantanen is back after missing four games with an illness.

April 30: Defenceman Kurtis MacDermid has been fined $2187.50 for kneeing Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno. Right winger Logan O’Connor has been fined $1812.50 for cross-checking Minnesota’s Dmitry Kulikov.

May 1: Left winger Gabriel Landeskog is back after missing 23 games due to knee surgery.

Columbus Blue Jackets

April 26: Centre Sean Kuraly has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with a foot injury. Defenceman Zach Werenski is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

April 28: Defenceman Nick Blankenburg has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Zach Werenski has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with a broken nose.

April 30: Defenceman Adam Boqvist missed the last five games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Left winger Alexandre Texier missed the last 42 games of the regular season for personal reasons. Centre Boone Jenner missed the last 23 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Daniil Tarasov missed the 52 last games of the regular season due to right hip surgery. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo missed the last 18 games of the regular season due to hip surgery. Right winger Nathan Gerbe missed all 82 games of the regular season due to left hip surgery. Defenceman Nick Blankenburg missed the last two games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Right winger Patrik Laine missed the last seven games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Centre Sean Kuraly missed the last three games of the regular season with a foot injury. Defenceman Zach Werenski missed the last two games of the regular season with a broken nose.

Dallas Stars

April 29: Defenceman John Klingberg is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

May 1: Defenceman John Klingberg is back after missing one game wth a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

April 26: Centre Kyle Criscuolo has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis. Defenceman Marc Staal is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Right winger Riley Barber has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis. Left winger Tyler Bertuzzi has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

April 27: Left winger Tyler Bertuzzi is back after missing one game with a suspension.

April 30: Left winger Adam Erne missed the last two games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Calvin Pickard missed the last 16 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Centre Carter Rowney missed the last 26 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Centre Dylan Larkin missed the last six games of the regular season with a core muscle injury. Right winger Filip Zadina missed the last five games of the regular season with appendicitis Left winger Givani Smith missed the last 19 games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Marc Staal missed the last two games of the regular season due to COVID-19. Left winger Robby Fabbri missed the last 24 games of the regular season with a knee injury.

Edmonton Oilers

April 27: Right winger Josh Archibald is back after missing two games with a suspension.

April 28: Right winger Jesse Puljujarvi is back after missing three games with an illness.

May 1: Defenceman Darnell Nurse is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

Florida Panthers

April 25: Left winger Ryan Lomberg has been suspended one game for instigating a fight against Tampa Bay.

April 26: Left winger Carter Verhaeghe is back after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Mason Marchment is day-to-day for body maintenance purposes.

April 27: Centre Anton Lundell has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Radko Gudas has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury. Left winger Ryan Lomberg is back after missing one game for a suspension.

April 28: Goaltender Jonas Johansson is back after missing 21 games with an undisclosed injury.

April 29: Centre Anton Lundell is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

May 1: Centre Mason Marchment is back after missing three games for body maintenance purposes. Defenceman Radko Gudas is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Los Angeles Kings

April 27: Defenceman Mikey Andersson is back after missing 22 games with an upper-body injury.

Minnesota Wild

April 25: Defenceman Jared Spurgeon is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 26: Left winger Jordan Greenway is back after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. Right winger Marcus Foligno is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

April 29: Defenceman Jared Spurgeon is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Matt Dumba is back after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury.

May 1: Right winger Mats Zuccarello is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens

April 29: Goaltender Carey Price is back after missing two games with a knee injury.

April 30: Goaltender Jake Allen missed the last 10 games of the regular season with a groin injury. Right winger Joel Armia missed the last six games of the regular season for personal reasons. Left winger Jonathan Drouin missed the last 19 games of the regular season with a wrist injury. Defenceman Justin Barron missed the last 12 games of the regular season with an ankle injury. Left winger Paul Byron missed the last five games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Shea Weber missed all 82 games of the regular season with various injuries.

Nashville Predators

April 27: Goaltender Juuse Saros has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.

New Jersey Devils

April 26: Right winger Fabian Zetterlund is back after missing one game with an illness. Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood is back after missing 39 games with a heel injury. Defenceman PK Subban is day-to-day with an illness. Left winger Tomas Tatar is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 28: Left winger Andreas Johnsson is day-to-day with an illness. Left winger Jimmy Vesey is back after missing 10 games with a left leg injury.

April 29: Right winger Janne Kuokkanen is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Nico Hischier is back after missing three games with an illness. Defenceman PK Subban is back after missing two games with an illness. Defenceman Ty Smith is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 30: Left winger Andreas Johnsson missed the last two games of the regular season with an illness. Centre Jack Hughes missed the last 13 games of the regular season with a sprained left MCL. Right winger Janne Kuokkanen missed the last game of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler missed the last 11 games of the regular season with a broken hand. Goaltender Jonathan Bernier missed the last 58 games of the regular season due to right hip surgery. Left winger Miles Wood missed the last 11 games of the regular season with a hip injury. Left winger Tomas Tatar missed the last three games of the regular season with an illness. Defenceman Ty Smith missed the last game of the regular season with an undisclosed injury.

New York Islanders

April 26: Centre Brock Nelson is day-to-day with an illness. Centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Robin Salo has been recalled from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis. Defenceman Zdeno Chara is day-to-day with an illness.

April 28: Left winger Anthony Beauvillier is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Centre Brock Nelson is back after missing one game with an illness. Right winger Ross Johnston is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Ryan Pulock is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Zdeno Chara is back after missing one game with an illness.

April 29: Defenceman Ryan Pulock is back after missing one game with an illness. Defenceman Sebastian Aho is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 30: Right winger Cal Clutterbuck missed the last 23 games of the regular season due to shoulder surgery. Right winger Ross Johnston missed the last two games of the regular season with an illness. Defenceman Scott Mayfield missed the last 21 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Sebastian Aho missed the last game of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

New York Rangers

April 26: Centre Andrew Copp is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury. Centre Filip Chytil is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

April 27: Centre Andrew Copp is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Centre Filip Chytil is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Right winger Kaapo Kakko is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

May 1: Centre Andrew Copp is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury. Left winger Artemi Panarin is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Ottawa Senators

April 26: Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is back after missing one game with an illness.

April 30: Left winger Angus Crookshank missed all 82 games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Centre Colin White missed the last eight games of the regular season due to COVID-19. Right winger Connor Brown missed the last four games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Jake Sanderson missed the last 17 games of the regular season with a hand injury. Left winger Mathieu Joseph missed the last nine games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Matt Murray missed the last 28 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Centre Shane Pinto missed the last 68 games of the regular season with a dislocated right shoulder. Left winger Tyler Ennis missed the last 14 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

April 30: Right winger Cam Atkinson missed the last nine games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Cam York missed the last nine games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Carter Hart missed the last nine games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Kevin Connauton missed the last five games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Nick Seeler missed the last 14 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Right winger Patrick Brown missed the last nine games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen missed the last nine games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Ryan Ellis missed the last 69 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Samuel Morin missed all 82 games of the regular season due to knee surgery. Centre Sean Couturier missed the last 53 games of the regular season due to back surgery.

Pittsburgh Penguins

April 27: Left winger Jason Zucker is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

San Jose Sharks

April 26: Left winger Jonah Gadjovich is back after missing 10 games with a hand injury.

April 29: Left winger Jonah Gadjovich is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Sasha Chmelevski is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 30: Goaltender Adin Hill missed the last 24 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Erik Karlsson missed the last nine games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Left winger John Leonard missed the last 13 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Left winger Jonah Gadjovich missed the last game of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Kevin Labanc missed the last 54 games of the regular season with a dislocated shoulder. Defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov missed all 82 games of the regular season with a core muscle injury. Defenceman Radim Simek missed the last nine games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Centre Sasha Chmelevski missed the last game of the regular season with an undisclosed injury.

Seattle Kraken

April 25: Right winger Kole Lind is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Vince Dunn is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 29: Right winger Kole Lind is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

May 1: Right winger Brandon Tanev missed the last 52 games of the regular season with a torn right ACL. Left winger Jaden Schwartz missed the last 18 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Vince Dunn missed the last four games of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

April 26: Right winger David Perron is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Robert Bortuzzo is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Torey Krug is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

April 27: Defenceman Marco Scandella is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

April 28: Right winger David Perron is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Robert Bortuzzo is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

May 1: Centre Brayden Schenn is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Marco Scandella is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

April 26: Centre Anthony Cirelli is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Jan Rutta is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 27: Defenceman Erik Cernak is day-to-day with a facial injury.

April 29: Defenceman Jan Rutta is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

April 26: Defenceman Carl Dahlstrom has been reassigned to AHL Toronto following an emergency recall. Defenceman Jake Muzzin is back after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Nick Robertson has been recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis. Defenceman Timothy Liljegren is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

April 29: Right winger Joey Anderson is has been recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis.

Vancouver Canucks

April 26: Goaltender Arturs Silovs has been recalled from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis. Goaltender Thatcher Demko is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Tucker Poolman has been placed on injured reserve with a head injury.

April 28: Defenceman Travis Dermott is back after missing one game with an illness.

April 30: Centre Bo Horvat missed the last seven games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Brady Keeper missed all 82 games of the regular season with a fractured leg. Centre Brandon Sutter missed all 82 games of the regular season due to COVID-19. Goaltender Jaroslav Halak missed the last five games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Left winger Micheal Ferland missed the last 82 games of the regular season with a concussion. Right winger Nils Hoglander missed the last 21 games of the regular season with a groin injury. Left winger Tanner Pearson missed the last 10 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Thatcher Demko missed the last three games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Tucker Poolman missed the last 12 games of the regular season with a head injury. Right winger William Lockwood missed the last three games of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

April 25: Goaltender Robin Lehner has been sidelined for the remainder of the season due to shoulder surgery.

April 26: Right winger Keegan Kolesar has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.

April 30: Centre Brett Howden missed the last 15 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Jake Bischoff missed all 82 games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Keegan Kolesar missed the last three games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit missed the last 16 games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Nic Hague missed the last 20 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Centre Nolan Patrick Right winger missed the last 15 games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. Reilly Smith missed the last 24 games of the regular season with a knee injury. Goaltender Robin Lehner missed the last three games of the regular season due to shoulder surgery.

Washington Capitals

April 25: Left winger Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

May 1: Left winger Alex Ovechkin is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

April 27: Defenceman Nate Schmidt is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Zach Sanford is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

May 1: Centre Cole Perfetti missed the last 34 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Centre Mark Scheifele missed the last nine games of the regular season with an upper-body injury.