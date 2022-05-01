Preview and GDT: The Most Useless Game

Time: 1:00 PM CDT
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken are both out of the playoffs. They are also playing the last game of the regular season in the NHL for some strange reason. Well, the reason is because Winnipeg has had weird weather and the Jets had to fly out early for a game against the Florida Panthers and all of Manitoba was told to not go out because of a blizzard.
So the NHL postponed the game and here we are at the end of the regular season with two non-playoff teams battling it out for little reason. There might be some standings implications, but I do not think so. It might be a CBA thing, but again, I am not an expert here. Anyways, we get our early afternoon, meaningless game right about now.
The Jets will be playing their last game under interim head coach Dave Lowry. What happens to Lowry beyond this season remains to be seen. If he returns next year, it would show a lot wrong with the Winnipeg Jets and their decision making process. If he does not, there would be hope they would go for an external hire following an extensive search instead of the easy hire of the head coach of the AHL team.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Nikolaj Ehlers - Paul Stastny - Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Jansen Harkins
Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Mason Barron - Dominic Totinato - Evgeny Svechnikov
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Nate Schmidt
Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
Goalies
Erik Comrie (starting)
Connor Hellebuyck
Seattle Kraken Lineup
Forwards
Ryan Donato - Matty Berniers - Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann - Yanni Gourde - Karson Kuhlman
Viktor Rask - Alex Wennberg - Kole Lind
Riley Sheahan - Morgan Geekie - Jonas Donskoi
Defence
Jamie Oleksiak - Adam Larsson
Carson Soucy - Will Brogen
Dean Cholowski - Derrick Pouliot
Goalies
Chris Dreidger
Philipp Grubauer
