Preview and GDT: The Most Useless Game

Time: 1:00 PM CDT

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken are both out of the playoffs. They are also playing the last game of the regular season in the NHL for some strange reason. Well, the reason is because Winnipeg has had weird weather and the Jets had to fly out early for a game against the Florida Panthers and all of Manitoba was told to not go out because of a blizzard.

So the NHL postponed the game and here we are at the end of the regular season with two non-playoff teams battling it out for little reason. There might be some standings implications, but I do not think so. It might be a CBA thing, but again, I am not an expert here. Anyways, we get our early afternoon, meaningless game right about now.

The Jets will be playing their last game under interim head coach Dave Lowry. What happens to Lowry beyond this season remains to be seen. If he returns next year, it would show a lot wrong with the Winnipeg Jets and their decision making process. If he does not, there would be hope they would go for an external hire following an extensive search instead of the easy hire of the head coach of the AHL team.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Nikolaj Ehlers - Paul Stastny - Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Jansen Harkins

Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Mason Barron - Dominic Totinato - Evgeny Svechnikov

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Nate Schmidt

Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk

Goalies

Erik Comrie (starting)

Connor Hellebuyck

Seattle Kraken Lineup

Forwards

Ryan Donato - Matty Berniers - Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann - Yanni Gourde - Karson Kuhlman

Viktor Rask - Alex Wennberg - Kole Lind

Riley Sheahan - Morgan Geekie - Jonas Donskoi

Defence

Jamie Oleksiak - Adam Larsson

Carson Soucy - Will Brogen

Dean Cholowski - Derrick Pouliot

Goalies

Chris Dreidger

Philipp Grubauer