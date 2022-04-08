Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Time: 7:00 PM CDT

Television: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are essentially out of the playoffs as they play the Colorado Avalanche. They are going to be without the services of Blake Wheeler as he is out what I can only assume is “old guy playing a lot of games” which is completely fair. The Jets will also be without the services of Ville Heinola as he has been sent to the AHL to play instead of sitting in the press box in the NHL. Dylan Samberg is up with the Jets.

The Avalanche are one of the top teams in the NHL and there is no reason to assume that they will not be on the top of their game tonight. The Jets have shown that they can play with top teams, but they have also shown that they can get demolished by them. They are truly a box of chocolate with no label; you have no clue what you are going to get.

The Jets probably have to win out and have a bunch of teams lose out to make it into the playoffs. It is unlikely this will happen. Enjoy the ride.