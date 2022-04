The Weakly Report: 3/28/21-4/3/22

Anaheim Ducks

March 28: Goaltender Anthony Stolarz is back after missing two games with an illness.

March 29: Left winger Sonny Milano is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Urho Vaakanainen is back after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury.

March 31: Centre Adam Henrique is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Centre Ryan Getzlaf is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

April 3: Right winger Troy Terry is day-to-day with a facial injury.

Arizona Coyotes

March 29: Left winger Lawson Crouse has been sidelined indefinitely with a hand injury.

March 31: Right winger Clayton Keller has been sidelined for the remainder of the regular season with a fractured leg.

April 1: Goaltender Harri Sateri is back after missing five games with visa issues.

April 3: Left winger Andrew Ladd is back after missing 18 games with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins

March 30: Left winger Taylor Hall has been fined $5000 for roughing Toronto’s Ilya Lyubushkin.

March 31: Right winger Craig Smith is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Josh Brown is back after missing three games with visa issues. Left winger Nick Foligno is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

April 2: Right winger Craig Smith is back after missing one game with an illness. Left winger Nick Foligno is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

March 30: Defenceman Mattias Samuelsson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 1: Defenceman Mattias Samuelsson is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

April 2: Defenceman Colin Miller is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

Calgary Flames

April 2: Defenceman Oliver Kylington is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Sean Monahan has been placed on injured reserve due to hip surgery.

Carolina Hurricanes

March 28: Defenceman Ethan Bear is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 29: Centre Jesperi Kotkaniem is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 31: Left winger Jordan Martinook is back after missing seven games with a lower-body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

March 28: Centre Kirby Dach is day-to-day with an illness. Centre Tyler Johnson is back after missing six games with a concussion.

March 31: Centre Kirby Dach is back after missing one game with an illness.

Colorado Avalanche

March 28: Left winger Artturi Lehkonen is back after missing three games with visa issues.

March 29: Centre Nathan MacKinnon is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 31: Defenceman Bowen Byram has been reassigned to AHL Colorado for conditioning purposes. Centre Nathan MacKinnon is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

April 2: Centre Nazem Kadri is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

March 28: Defenceman Zach Werenski is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Dallas Stars

March 29: Defenceman Miro Heiskanen is back after missing 11 games with mononucleosis.

March 31: Defenceman Esa Lindell is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 3: Defenceman Jani Hakanpaa is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Detroit Red Wings

March 29: Goaltender Calvin Pickard is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 30: Defenceman Danny DeKeyser is back after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Marc Staal is back after missing two games with an illness. Goaltender Victor Brattstrom has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis.

March 31: Goaltender Thomas Greiss is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Victor Brattstrom has been reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids following his emergency recall.

April 3: Centre Sam Gagner is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Edmonton Oilers

March 28: Defenceman Kris Russell is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

April 3: Goaltender Mikko Koskinen is day-to-day with an illness. Goaltender Stuart Skinner has been recalled from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis.

Florida Panthers

March 31: Centre Noel Acciari is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 2: Centre Anton Lundell is back after missing 11 games with an illness.

Los Angeles Kings

March 28: Centre Blake Lizotte is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 31: Centre Jaret Anderson-Dolan has been recalled from AHL Ontario on an emergency recall.

Minnesota Wild

April 1: Defenceman Jon Merrill is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Right winger Matt Boldy is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens

March 30: Right winger Tyler Pitlick is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

April 1: Centre Ryan Poehling is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

Nashville Predators

March 30: Right winger Tanner Jeannot has been fined $2000 for kneeing Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk.

New Jersey Devils

March 31: Right winger Janne Kuokkanen is back after missing 18 games with a wrist injury. Right winger Tyce Thompson is back after missing 54 games due to shoulder surgery.

April 1: Left winger Andreas Johnsson is back after missing two games with an illness.

April 2: Goaltender Andrew Hammond is back after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. Left winger Miles Wood is day-to-day with a hip injury.

April 3: Centre Pavel Zacha is back after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

New York Islanders

March 29: Goaltender Ilya Sorokin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Cory Schneider has been recalled from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis.

March 31: Defenceman Andy Greene is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Robin Salo has been recalled from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis. Defenceman Sebastian Aho is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

April 1: Defenceman Robin Salo has been reassigned to AHL Bridgeport following his emergency recall.

April 3: Defenceman Andy Greene is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

New York Rangers

March 29: Centre Ryan Strome is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

March 29: Goaltender Carter Hart is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Felix Sandstrom has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis.

March 31: Goaltender Felix Sandstrom has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis.

April 1: Centre Nate Thompson is back after missing 48 games due to shoulder surgery.

April 2: Goaltender Carter Hart is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

April 3: Defenceman Nick Seeler is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Right winger Zack MacEwen is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

March 31: Right winger Brock McGinn has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Left winger Jason Zucker is back after missing 30 games with a core muscle injury.

April 2: Left winger Jason Zucker is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

San Jose Sharks

March 28: Left winger Jonah Gadjovich is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 30: Centre Logan Couture is back after missing one game with a lung injury.

March 31: Left winger Matt Nieto is back after missing five games with an undisclosed injury.

April 2: Right winger Jonathan Dahlen is back after missing five games with a facial injury.

Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues

March 30: Right winger Jordan Kyrou is day-to-day with an illness.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

March 30: Defenceman Filip Kral has been recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis. Defenceman Mac Hollowell has been recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis. Goaltender Michael Hutchinson has been recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis. Right winger Ondrej Kase has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion. Goaltender Petr Mrazek has been sidelined indefinitely with a groin injury.

March 31: Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin is day-to-day with a head injury.

April 1: Defenceman Filip Kral has been reassigned to AHL Toronto following his emergency recall. Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin is back after missing one game with a head injury. Goaltender Jack Campbell is back after missing 10 games with a rib injury. Defenceman Mac Hollowell has been reassigned to AHL Toronto following his emergency recall. Goaltender Petr Mrazek has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Vancouver Canucks

April 3: Centre Jason Dickinson is back after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Tucker Poolman is back after missing 26 games with a migraine headache.

Vegas Golden Knights

March 28: Left winger William Carrier has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

March 30: Defenceman Brayden McNabb is back after missing 13 games with an arm injury. Goaltender Robin Lehner is back after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

April 1: Right winger Keegan Kolesar is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 3: Right winger Keegan Kolesar is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

Washington Capitals

April 3: Centre Johan Larsson is back after missing 25 games with a sports hernia. Centre Nic Dowd is back after missing five games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk is back after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

March 30: Left winger Kyle Connor is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Logan Stanley is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Nate Schmidt is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

March 31: Centre Adam Brooks is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Morgan Barron has been recalled from AHL Manitoba on an emergency basis.