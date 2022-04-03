Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings

Stick a fork in the 2021-22 Winnipeg Jets. They are officially cooked, busted by the mighty Los Angeles Kings and Cal Petersen. Despite hitting LA on dangerous counters and constant onslaughts down the middle, the Jets managed to lose 3-2 at home. This should just about put the nail in Winnipeg’s playoff coffin. The Jets were never truly built for the post-season runs and this game, while exciting here and there, showcased many of the same issues we’re used to. Winnipeg did get a bit goalied but that’s not enough of an excuse for the generally mediocre performance. The Jets just aren’t that great and seem hell-bent on doing things like playing Zach Sanford in the top-6. I appreciate Zach’s dedication and drive but he ain’t gonna be scoring you goals like KFC did.

Some Takeaways