Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 7:00 PM CDT

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The penultimate game is here folks. Due to a rescheduled game on Sunday, the former last game of the season is tonight against the Calgary Flames. The Flames are not necessarily who the Winnipeg Jets could have been, but they are a good example of who the Winnipeg Jets should have been. The Jets should have been a dominate possession team if they had the right coaches in place, but they do not.

The Flames are a dominate possession team. They have multiple 100 point getters. They have strong goaltending. The Flames are a team that is hard to handle and will be a handful for the Winnipeg Jets tonight. If you can stop Johnny Gaudreau’s line, there is Mikael Backlund’s line and then their bottom six is nothing to turn your nose up at. Basically, you are screwed.

The Jets are in a place where they should be playing young players and trialling them for next season. Instead they are playing their normal lineup and hoping something will change. Nothing will change unless they make the change happen. So they same veterans will play while young players will play in the AHL or sit in the press box. This is the exact time of year to see what you have and the Jets are not taking advantage of it. They will play one more game at home on Sunday afternoon and then their season will be done.