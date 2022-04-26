The Weakly Report: 4/18/21-4/24/22

Anaheim Ducks

April 19: Defenceman Urho Vaakanainen is day-to-day with an illness.

April 22: Defenceman Urho Vaakanainen is back after missing one game with an illness.

April 24: Centre Derek Grant is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

April 20: Left winger Antoine Roussel is back after missing 21 games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Dysin Mayo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Nick Ritchie is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 22: Centre Jay Beagle is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

April 23: Left winger Andrew Ladd is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins

April 18: Right winger Jesper Froden is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

April 23: Right winger David Pastrnak is back after missing eight games with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Hampus Lindholm is back after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Linus Ullmark is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

April 23: Goaltender Craig Anderson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Calgary Flames

No injury news for Calgary this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

April 18: Centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 21: Centre Jordan Staal is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

April 24: Centre Vincent Trocheck is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

April 18: Goaltender Collin Delia is back after missing one game for personal reasons.

April 19: MacKenzie Entwistle is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

Colorado Avalanche

April 18: Left winger Andrew Cogliano is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Devon Toews is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 20: Left winger Andrew Cogliano is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Mikko Rantanen is day-to-day with an illness. Centre Nazem Kadri is back after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

April 23: Goaltender Pavel Francouz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 24: Defenceman Erik Johnson is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

April 19: Defenceman Zach Werenski is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 22: Defenceman Adam Boqvist is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

April 24: Right winger Yegor Chinakhov is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

Dallas Stars

April 20: Defenceman Esa Lindell is back after missing one game with an illness.

April 23: Left winger Vladislav Namestnikov is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

April 18: Centre Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the regular season with a core muscle injury.

April 19: Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic is day-to-day with an illness. Left winger Givani Smith is back after missing 13 games with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Oskar Sundqvist is back after missing two games.

April 21: Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic is back after missing one game with an illness. Left winger Filip Zadina is day-to-day with an illness.

April 23: Right winger Riley Barber has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis. Left winger Taro Hirose has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis. Right winger Riley Barber has been reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids following his emergency recall.

Edmonton Oilers

April 22: Right winger Jesse Pujujarvi is day-to-day with an illness.

April 23: Defenceman Darnell Nurse is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

April 24: Left winger Josh Archibald has been suspended by the Oilers.

Florida Panthers

April 18: Centre Noel Acciari is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

April 21: Left winger Carter Verhaeghe is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 23: Left winger Ryan Lomberg is back after missing five games with an undisclosed injury.

Los Angeles Kings

April 24: Right winger Arthur Kaliyev has been fined $2235 for cross-checking Anaheim’s Josh Mahura.

Minnesota Wild

April 18: Right winger Marcus Foligno is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

April 21: Defenceman Jon Merrill is back after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury.

April 22: Centre Tyson Jost is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

April 23: Right winger Mats Zuccarello is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens

April 18: Centre Michael Pezzetta has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington’s TJ Oshie.

April 19: Centre Jake Evans is day-to-day with an illness. Right winger Joel Armia is day-to-day for personal reasons. Left winger Paul Byron is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

April 20: Left winger Paul Byron is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

April 21: Centre Jake Evans is back after missing one game with an illness.

April 22: Centre Michael Pezzetta is back after missing two games with a suspension.

April 24: Goaltender Cayden Primeau has been recalled from AHL Laval on an emergency basis.

Nashville Predators

No injury news for Nashville this week.

New Jersey Devils

April 21: Defenceman Ryan Graves is back after missing two games with a facial injury.

April 23: Left winger Jesper Bratt is day-to-day with an illness.

April 24: Right winger Fabian Zetterlund is day-to-day with an illness. Left winger Jesper Bratt is back after missing one game with an illness. Centre Nico Hischier is day-to-day with an illness.

New York Islanders

April 18: Centre Mathew Barzal has been fined $2500 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Toronto.

April 19: Defenceman Grant Hutton is back after missing one game with an illness. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is back after missing two games with an illness.

April 21: Left winger Anthony Beauvillier is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Left winger Otto Koivula has been recalled from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis.

New York Rangers

April 22: Centre Andrew Copp is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Centre Filip Chytil is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Ottawa Senators

April 23: Right winger Connor Brown is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Thomas Chabot is back after missing 18 games with a broken hand.

Philadelphia Flyers

April 20: Defenceman Kevin Connauton is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Linus Hogberg has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis.

April 23: Goaltender Felix Sandstrom has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis.

Pittsburgh Penguins

April 22: Centre Evgeni Malkin is back after missing four games with a suspension.

San Jose Sharks

April 19: Defenceman Jaycob Megna is back after missing one game with a head injury.

April 21: Left winger Jeffrey Viel is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

April 23: Right winger Alexander Barabanov is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

Seattle Kraken

No injury news for Seattle this week.

St. Louis Blues

April 21: Defenceman Torey Krug is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 23: Left winger Alexei Terepchenkov is back after missing four games with a leg injury. Centre Brayden Schenn is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 24: Centre Tyler Bozak is back after missing 20 games with a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

April 21: Centre Brayden Point is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

April 23: Centre Brayden Point is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury. Centre Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

April 24: Centre Anthony Cirelli is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

April 19: Defenceman Nick Leddy is back after missing one game with an eye injury.

April 22: Left winger Kyle Clifford has been fined $2500 for high-sticking Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry. Right winger Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2250 for charging Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev.

April 23: Centre Auston Matthews is back after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.

April 24: Left winger Michael Bunting is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Timothy Liljegren is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Vancouver Canucks

April 18: Right winger Brock Boeser is back after missing five games with an arm injury. Right winger Matthew Highmore is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

April 20: Goaltender Jaroslav Halak is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Spencer Martin has been recalled from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis.

April 21: Right winger Alex Chiasson is back after missing two games with an illness.

Vegas Golden Knights

April 18: Goaltender Robin Lehner is back after missing one game for personal reasons.

April 24: Left winger William Carrier is back after missing ten games with a lower-body injury.

Washington Capitals

No injury news for Washington this week.

Winnipeg Jets

April 19: Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is day-to-day with an illness.

April 23: Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is back after missing two games with an illness. Left winger Zach Sanford is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 24: Defenceman Nate Schmidt is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.