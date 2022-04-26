Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 4/18/21-4/24/22

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks made no moves this week.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes reassigned left winger Matias Maccelli to AHL Tucson. They recalled left winger Bokondji Imama. They recalled right winger Jan Jenik.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins made no moves this week.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres signed left winger Josh Bloom to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from AHL Rochester. They reassigned Dell.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from AHL Stockton.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes made no moves this week.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks reassigned goaltender Cale Morris to AHL Rockford. They reassigned left winger Lukas Reichel. They signed defenceman Ethan Del Mastro to a three-year entry-level contract.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled goaltender Justus Annunen from AHL Colorado.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets made no moves this week.

Dallas Stars

The Stars made no moves this week.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings reassigned right winger Riley Barber to AHL Grand Rapids. They reassigned centre Chase Pearson. They recalled Barber and left winger Taro Hirose on an emergency basis. They signed defenceman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract. They reassigned Barber following his emergency recall.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers made no moves this week. Right winger Ty Rattie, who last played in the NHL for Edmonton from 2017/18 to 2018/19, has signed a three-year contract in Sweden with the SHL’s Linkopings HC.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers made no moves this week.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings made no moves this week. Right winger Arthur Kaliyev has been fined $2235 for cross-checking Anaheim’s Josh Mahura.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild recalled right winger Mitchell Chaffee from AHL Iowa. They reassigned Chaffee. They recalled centre Joseph Cramarossa.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens recalled left winger Rafael Harvey-Pinard from AHL Laval. They reassigned defenceman Corey Schueneman. They reassigned Harvey-Pinard. They recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau on an emergency basis. Centre Michael Pezzetta has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington’s TJ Oshie.

Nashville Predators

The Predators reassigned centre Cody Glass to AHL Milwaukee.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled defenceman Nikita Okhotiuk from AHL Utica and reassigned goaltender Nico Daws. They recalled left winger Nolan Foote.

New York Islanders

The Islanders signed right winger William Dufour to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled left winger Otto Koivula from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis. They reassigned defenceman Grant Hutton. Centre Mathew Barzal has been fined $2500 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Toronto.

New York Rangers

The Rangers made no moves this week.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators reassigned right winger Zach Senyshyn to AHL Belleville. They recalled centre Mark Kastelic. They recalled right winger Scott Sabourin. They reassigned Kastelic, Sabourin, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson, and recalled goaltender Kevin Mandolese.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers recalled defenceman Linus Hogberg from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis. They reassigned goaltender Felix Sandstrom. They recalled Sandstrom on an emergency basis.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins made no moves this week.

The Sharks recalled goaltender Strauss Mann to a one-year contract.

The Kraken signed defenceman Ryker Evans to a three-year entry-level contract.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues reassigned centre Dakota Joshua to AHL Springfield.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning made no moves this week.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs made no moves this week. Left winger Kyle Clifford has been fined $2500 for high-sticking Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry. Right winger Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2250 for charging Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled goaltender Spencer Martin from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis.

The Golden Knights reassigned centre Jake Leschyshyn to AHL Henderson.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals made no moves this week.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled goaltender Mikhail Berdin from AHL Manitoba. They reassigned Berdin.