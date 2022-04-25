Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Winnipeg Jets won’t be making this year’s playoffs. Their opponents for the evening, the Colorado Avalanche, are Cup favorites. The past few meetings between these two rivals has not been abundantly kind to the Jets. For once, though, Winnipeg thoroughly dominated the Rocky Mountain lads. The Avs were definitely holding back to avoid serious injuries before the post-season, but a win is a win. Winnipeg notched goals up and down the line-up, while Hellebuyck shut the door on most of Colorado’s best scoring chances. The resulting scoreline was as lopsided as the game was. The win slightly dings Team Tank, but the players and fans probably needed that after a horrific last few weeks. Peep the notes below for a few key takeaways.
Seven Takeaways
- Dylan Samberg continues to look like a solid second-pairing contributor. The defender brings size and strength without sacrificing skill. The Jets could do with moving one of the left-handed D to open a spot for Samberg next season.
- DeMelo continues to be a rock-solid pairing partner for Josh Morrissey. Those two have posted a pretty good streak of great games, leaving little doubt as to which defensive pairing is the best of the bunch.
- Pionk is a shell of himself, and Winnipeg is going to have to figure out which version of him is the real deal as soon as possible.
- Lowry continues to freeze Svechnikov out and the former Red Wing has looked like a ghost of late. I can’t imagine Dave benching him most nights gives Evgeny much motivation to push. This team needs to can these coaching staffs that continue to punish good players.
- Ehlers continues to do what Ehlers does best. I love him. His snipe off the face-off was unbelievable.
- I hope Logan Stanley is the 7th D next season. He had another incredibly bad pinch (his 3rd or 4th over the last few weeks) that resulted in a goal against. I have no idea what Stanley’s thinking because Dillon usually has the puck-carrier marked out. Logan opts to abandon his mark and leave the free shooter completely open in front of Hellebuyck. Fun fact: did you know Stanley is 6’7”?
- Congrats to Kyle Connor for being the first Jets 2.0 player to hit 45 goals! Here’s to breaking the 50 mark soon enough.
