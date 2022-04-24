Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Time: 6:00 PM CDT

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing one of the top teams in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche, while having nothing to play for. This game can go one of two ways and it is unpredictable as to what we will see. We could see the Jets play a great game and give the Avs a run for their money or we could see them kind of pack things in and coast through the rest of the season. Hard to say what we will get until they play tonight.

The Avs are one of the best teams in the NHL with some of the best players. They can turn it on when they want, but in a nothing game like this, they might choose not to. That is why this game can be so interesting even when there are zero stakes for either team.

The Jets will be without the services of Cole Perfetti and Mark Scheifele for the remainder of the season. This is a shame for both players; especially Perfetti who would have almost certainly gone to the Men’s World Championships again if he were not injured. Scheifele might have gone as well, but he would not be a shoe in simply because sometimes the older guys prefer a rest.

Lineup