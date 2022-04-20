Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers

The Winnipeg Jets faced off against Other Winnipeg Jets, But New Yorkish in a battle of two teams that have been carried by goaltending. In this battle of, erm, greatness, the Rangers ended up prevailing. Both teams tested Comrie and Shesterkhin in the central slot area, peppering the keepers with dangerous chances off the rush. Thanks to some boneheaded mistakes from Winnipeg, the Rangers did enough to win 3-0. Tank baby tank, and win a lotto pick! The playoffs are now almost impossible for Winnipeg to make. The team just needs to be put out of its misery, once and for all.

P.S.: Logan Stanley needs to find another useful trait other than being 6’7”.