Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings

Time: 6:00 PM CDT

Channel: SN360, SNW, CITY

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Los Angeles Kings tonight and the game is another important one, especially for the Kings. The Pacific Division has a tight playoff race and the Kings are in second place, but the team behind the (Edmonton Oilers) has games in hand on them.

As for the Jets and the playoffs, things are looking bad. They have fewer wins than the teams ahead of them and have played more games than the Dallas Stars who are directly above them in the standings (and still out of the Wild Card spots). The thing with games in hand and teams who have to have a certain record to make the playoffs is that those things only matter if the other teams do something to lose their spot. It’s not a single-team operation to get someone out of the playoffs.

The Jets are in a tough spot following a bad loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. They have not been a consistent team for years now and it has come into sharper focus this season with the Jets being on the outside of the playoffs for much of it. This might be the season the Jets need to reset the team properly and put them in a place for long-term success after years of making it and not contending.

The Jets might win this game or the might lose it. They have been inconsistent for long enough for both to be predictable. What is interesting is if the Jets miss the playoffs (likely) and what the longer-term impacts of that could be. That is going to be the truly interesting thing to watch in the next while.