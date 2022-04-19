Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers

Time: 6:00 PM CDT

Television: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the New York Rangers. The Rangers might be one of the richest if not the richest teams when it comes goaltending. After having Henrik Lunqvist forever, they let walk (and subsequently retire before he could play for the Washington Capitals due to health reasons) for Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin has been virtually unbeatable this year. The Jets will be in tough to score a goal tonight.

On the other hand, Connor Hellebuyck is no joke as a goalie either and should give the Jets a fighting chance to win. Issue is, the Jets are not good with fighting chances. They have pissed away any chance at the playoffs and are being rewarded for years of less than ideal team building. Prior to the season, I liked what they tried to do to their defence, but not only has it not worked, it has most likely backfired on them.

The Jets might win tonight or they might lose. However, no matter the outcome they are certainly out of the playoffs no matter the math and considering the decisions last summer, that should be seen as an organizational failure and heads should roll including ownership asking what they want of the team: do they want to win or do they want to hire people for life.