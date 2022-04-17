Game Recaps: I Hate Florida

Apologies to any Floridians here. I dislike your state right now. Florida has been quite inhospitable to the Winnipeg Jets, though it’s for the best. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers got to take turns slapping the Jets silly. In the Tampa game, Winnipeg at least scored a few goals and earned a lead before imploding comically. The Panthers game was a lot less enjoyable, with the Jets roundly getting curb-stomped (despite a respectable-looking shotclock). The good news, if you can call it that, is that this will seal Winnipeg’s playoff fate. Any combination of a Stars win or Jets loss before the Rangers game this week will finalize Winnipeg’s elimination from contention. I don’t know about you but I’ve been eagerly awaiting the end of this hellish season. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear a number of the players feel the same way. From some of the post-Tampa game quotes, there’s a lot of internal friction in the room right now. Having the season called early will probably lift the weight off a few shoulders.