Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers

Time: 6:00 PM CDT
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are technically still in the playoff race when they face off against the Florida Panthers tonight. The Winnipeg Jets are in fact, not in the playoff race by any form of logic. They have been too hot and cold for years now. They have been hit by inopportune injuries this season, but don’t let that fool you: the Jets are who they are meant to be.
They will be playing the extremely talented Florida Panthers tonight. The Panthers are a powerhouse and are a team the Jets might want to emulate one day. They are fast and dynamic. They are also home to former Jet Ben Chiarot who is neither fast nor dynamic. Yes, that is mean, but I just wanted to say it once.
Anyways, the Panthers are a handful for any team to play and the Jets will be no different. Due to a winter storm in Winnipeg, they have not played since Monday because the game against the Seattle Kraken was postponed so the Jets could leave early. They will be on a long rest against a top team which can go one of two ways. And the Jets playing a top team can go one of two ways. Tonight could be fun.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron - Paul Stastny - Nikolaj Ehlers
Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Totinato - Evgeny Svechnikov
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Nate Schmidt - Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg - Brendan Dillon
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
Eric Comrie
Florida Panthers Lineup
Forwards
Carter Verhaeghe - Sasha Barkov - Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Huberdeau - Sam Bennett - Claude Giroux
Mason Marchment - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart
Maxim Mamin - Eetu Luostarinen - Patric Hornqvist
Defence
Ben Chiarot - MacKenzie Weegar
Gustav Forsling - Brandon Montour
Robert Hagg - Radko Gudas
Goalies
Sergei Bobrovsky (starting)
Spencer Knight
