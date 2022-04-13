The Weakly Report: 4/4/21-4/10/22

Anaheim Ducks

April 6: Right winger Troy Terry is back after missing one game with a facial injury.

April 10: Centre Ryan Getzlaf is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

April 4: Left winger Andrew Ladd is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Left winger Nick Ritchie is back after missing one game with a suspension.

April 7: Left winger Andrew Ladd is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins

April 4: Defenceman Josh Brown is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

April 5: Right winger David Pastrnak is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Trent Frederic is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 8: Defenceman Hampus Lindholm is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Left winger Trent Frederic is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

April 10: Defenceman Josh Brown is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

April 4: Right winger Brett Ritchie is day-to-day with a leg injury.

April 6: Centre Calle Jarnkrok is back after missing two games with an illness.

April 7: Right winger Brett Ritchie is back after missing two games with a leg injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

April 7: Defenceman Ethan Bear is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

April 10: Defenceman Brendan Smith is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche

April 4: Defenceman Bowen Byram has been recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Colorado.

April 5: Defenceman Bowen Byram is back after missing 37 games with a head injury. Right winger Valeri Nichushkin is day-to-day with an illness.

April 6: Right winger Valeri Nichushkin is back after missing one game with an illness.

April 9: Defenceman Samuel Girard is back after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

April 4: Left winger Yegor Chinakhov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Zach Werenski is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

April 9: Centre Sean Kuraly is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Dallas Stars

April 5: Right winger Denis Gurianov is day-to-day with an illness. Left winger Jacob Peterson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Jani Hakanpaa is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

April 9: Right winger Denis Gurianov is back after missing two games with an illness. Defenceman Esa Lindell is back after missing five games with an upper-body injury. Left winger Jacob Peterson is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

April 5: Centre Sam Gagner is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. Centre Kyle Criscuolo has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis. Left winger Tyler Bertuzzi is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

April 6: Left winger Givani Smith is back after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Tyler Bertuzzi is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

April 7: Centre Kyle Criscuolo has been reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids following his emergency recall.

April 8: Centre Mitchell Stephens is back after missing 55 games with a lower-body injury.

April 9: Left winger Tyler Bertuzzi is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

Edmonton Oilers

April 4: Defenceman Kris Russell is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

April 5: Centre Leon Draisaitl is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen is back after missing one game with an illness. Goaltender Stuart Skinner has been reassigned to AHL Bakersfield following his emergency recall.

April 7: Centre Leon Draisaitl is back after missing one game with a leg injury.

April 8: Left winger Evander Kane has been fined $5000 for kneeing Los Angeles’ Sean Durzi.

Florida Panthers

April 5: Right winger Patric Hornqvist is back after missing five games with an undisclosed injury.

Los Angeles Kings

April 7: Right winger Brendan Lemieux is back after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Matt Roy is back after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.

April 10: Defenceman Alexander Edler is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Blake Lizotte is back after missing six games with an undisclosed injury.

Minnesota Wild

April 6: Defenceman Matt Dumba is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 10: Right winger Matt Boldy is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Left winger Nicolas Deslauriers is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens

April 5: Right winger Brendan Gallagher is back after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

April 6: Defenceman Justin Barron is day-to-day with a leg injury. Left winger Paul Byron is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 9: Defenceman Jeff Petry is back after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Centre Michael Pezzetta is back after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

April 10: Goaltender Jake Allen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Nashville Predators

April 5: Defenceman Dante Fabbro is back after missing five games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Mark Borowiecki is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

April 7: Centre Michael McCarron has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

April 8: Centre Colton Sissons has been fined $2500 for spearing Ottawa’s Josh Norris.

April 10: Goaltender Juuse Saros is day-to-day with an illness.

New Jersey Devils

April 5: Centre Jack Hughes has been sidelined for the remainder of the regular season with a sprained MCL. Left winger Miles Wood is back after missing two games with a hip injury. Right winger Nathan Bastian is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 6: Left winger Jimmy Vesey is day-to-day with a left leg injury. Right winger Yegor Sharangovich is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

April 8: Defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Miles Wood is day-to-day with a hip injury.

New York Islanders

April 5: Goaltender Ilya Sorokin is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

April 9: Centre Casey Cizikas has been suspended one game for boarding Carolina’s Brendan Smith.

April 10: Centre Casey Cizikas is back after missing one game with a suspension.

New York Rangers

April 5: Centre Ryan Strome is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

April 8: Centre Filip Chytil is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Right winger Kaapo Kakko is back after missing 31 games for wrist surgery. Centre Kevin Rooney is back after missing 18 games with an upper-body injury. Left winger Tyler Motte has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Ottawa Senators

April 5: Left winger Tyler Ennis is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

April 7: Right winger Drake Batherson is day-to-day with an illness. Centre Dylan Gambrell is day-to-day with an illness. Centre Tim Stutzle is day-to-day with a knee injury. Left winger Tyler Ennis has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

April 8: Centre Dylan Gambrell is back after missing one game with an illness.

April 10: Centre Tim Stutzle is back after missing two games with a knee injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

April 5: Centre Scott Laughton is back after missing 12 games with a concussion.

April 9: Left winger Joel Farabee is day-to-day with the flu.

Pittsburgh Penguins

April 7: Left winger Filip Hallander has been recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis. Defenceman John Marino is day-to-day with an illness. Left winger Radim Zohorna is day-to-day with an illness. Centre Sidney Crosby is day-to-day with an illness.

April 9: Left winger Filip Hallander has been reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton following his emergency recall. Left winger Jason Zucker is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman John Marino is back after missing one game with an illness. Centre Sidney Crosby is back after missing one game with an illness.

San Jose Sharks

April 5: Left winger Jonah Gadjovich is back after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.

April 6: Left winger John Leonard is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Left winger Jonah Gadjovich is day-to-day with a hand injury.

Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues

April 4: Right winger Jordan Kyrou is back after missing three games with an illness. Centre Logan Brown is back after missing one game with an illness.

April 8: Right winger Jordan Kyrou is day-to-day with an illness.

April 9: Left winger MacKenzie MacEachern is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

April 10: Defenceman Ryan McDonagh is back after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

April 4: Right winger William Nylander is day-to-day with an illness.

April 5: Defenceman Jake Muzzin is back after missing 20 games with a concussion. Right winger William Nylander is back after missing one game with an illness.

Vancouver Canucks

April 4: Defenceman Tucker Poolman is day-to-day with a head injury.

April 5: Right winger Brock Boeser is day-to-day with an arm injury. Defenceman Jack Rathbone has been recalled from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis.

April 6: Defenceman Kyle Burroughs is back after missing 19 games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Quinn Hughes is day-to-day with an illness.

April 7: Defenceman Jack Rathbone has been reassigned to AHL Abbotsford following his emergency recall.

Vegas Golden Knights

April 8: Centre Brett Howden has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Nicolas Hague has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Washington Capitals

April 6: Right winger Garnet Hathaway is day-to-day with an illness.

April 8: Right winger Garnet Hathaway is back after missing one game with an illness.

April 9: Left winger Conor Sheary is day-to-day with an illness.

April 10: Left winger Conor Sheary is back after missing one game with an illness. Centre Nicklas Backstrom is day-to-day for body maintenance purposes.

Winnipeg Jets

April 4: Centre Jansen Harkins is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Kyle Connor is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Nate Schmidt is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

April 6: Centre Adam Brooks is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

April 8: Right winger Blake Wheeler is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Logan Stanley is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.