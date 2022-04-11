Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 6:00 PM CDT

Channel: Sportsnet

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens are playing tonight in Montreal in a game that could go a million ways. Carey Price is potentially making his season debut, but nothing has been confirmed. The Jets will be without Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler after Scheifele picked up a shoulder injury last night in Ottawa. At least the Jets won that game.

While the Habs have been playing significantly better under Martin St. Louis, they are still a bad team with more losses than wins. The Jets will be a reprieve for them as they have faced a gauntlet of Actual Good Teams which means the Jets “we are not in the playoffs” team will be easier for them without being easy.

If the Jets are indeed playing Price tonight, they should be working very hard to get lots of shots on him. He has not played a game since the Stanley Cup Final in July I believe. That is a long time for a goalie to go without games. I am not sure if he is even activated or not, so do not hold your breath here.

As for the Jets, I am assuming Eric Comrie will start and they will play a mishmash of forwards including Paul Statsny at centre to make up for their injuries. As for the game on Wednesday, let’s see if the Seattle Kraken can even get here. Stay safe out there, folks.