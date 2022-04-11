Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

The Winnipeg Jets are desperately trying to claw enough points back to make the playoffs. We all know it ain’t happening, but I respect the hustle all the same. It’s probably not great, then, that the Jets struggled as mightily as they did against the Ottawa Senators. The Jets still saw out the 4-3 victory, but I’d be lying if I said I was confident in the win. Winnipeg’s age-old struggle to put together a full 60 minutes after an entertaining loss to the Colorado Avalanche reared its ugly head again.
Seven Takeaways
- The Jets apparently had to get yelled out to awake from their deep hibernation. Against the Sens. Brother, it’s almost the end of the season. If you have to be motivated to show up in a must-win, you’ve got deeper issues.
- Dylan Samberg continues to have strong outings. He really should be a full-timer next season, but we all know how this team can be.
- Nik Ehlers is playing out of his mind right now. The dude does it all, whether it’s saucing perfect assists or scoring bangers.
- Winnipeg’s PK is nosediving rapidly again. I was suspicious it’d hold out forever, but it’s a sad sight to see it still sucks.
- Mark Scheifele’s injury doesn’t sound like good news. He’s been blasting opponents with Stastny and Ehlers at his hip. A shoulder injury came at the worst possible time.
- The Jets really need to stop struggling this much against weak teams. Once in a while is fine, but it’s almost commonplace with this squad.
- Some estimated a combo of 7 Jets losses and Stars wins would be enough to knock Winnipeg out. Cross your fingers.
