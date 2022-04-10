GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 6:30 PM CDT
Television: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets are playing tonight in the nation’s capital. The Sens might be without Tim Stutzle who was nicked up recently. He is a game time decision. The Jets are once again with Blake Wheeler who has an upper body injury, but is with the team and receiving treatment on the road trip.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Evgeny Svechnikov
Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron - Dominic Totinato - Adam Brook
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Nate Schmidt - Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg - Brendan Dillon
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
Eric Comrie
Ottawa Senators Lineup
Forwards
Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Mathieu Joseph
Alex Formenton - Colin White - Connor Brown
Chris Tierany - Dylan Gambell - Adam Gaudette
Parker Kelly - ?????? - Austin Watson
Defence
Eric Brannstrom - Anton Zub
Michael Del Zotto - Travis Hamonic
Nick Holden - Nikita Zaitsev
Goalies
Mads Soogard (starting)
Anton Forsberg
