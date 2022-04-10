GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 6:30 PM CDT

Television: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets are playing tonight in the nation’s capital. The Sens might be without Tim Stutzle who was nicked up recently. He is a game time decision. The Jets are once again with Blake Wheeler who has an upper body injury, but is with the team and receiving treatment on the road trip.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Evgeny Svechnikov

Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Dominic Totinato - Adam Brook

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Nate Schmidt - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Brendan Dillon

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie

Ottawa Senators Lineup

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Mathieu Joseph

Alex Formenton - Colin White - Connor Brown

Chris Tierany - Dylan Gambell - Adam Gaudette

Parker Kelly - ?????? - Austin Watson

Defence

Eric Brannstrom - Anton Zub

Michael Del Zotto - Travis Hamonic

Nick Holden - Nikita Zaitsev

Goalies

Mads Soogard (starting)

Anton Forsberg