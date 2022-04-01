Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

I am glad the season is almost over. The Winnipeg Jets might be glad too. It’s been...a rough season. I know the Jets have won a bunch of games recently but most of us are keenly aware it’s not a true reflection of this team’s ability right now. Winnipeg is scraping by and generally gets exposed against quality teams. This exact scenario played out against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In a poorly-officiated rematch between these 2 burgeoning rivals, the Jets ended up getting bested after a solid start. Read on for some key takeaways from an evening of suffering.

Seven Takeaways