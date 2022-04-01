Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

I am glad the season is almost over. The Winnipeg Jets might be glad too. It’s been...a rough season. I know the Jets have won a bunch of games recently but most of us are keenly aware it’s not a true reflection of this team’s ability right now. Winnipeg is scraping by and generally gets exposed against quality teams. This exact scenario played out against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In a poorly-officiated rematch between these 2 burgeoning rivals, the Jets ended up getting bested after a solid start. Read on for some key takeaways from an evening of suffering.
Seven Takeaways
- I really hope Neal Pionk is a different player next season. The step back he’s taken this season has been tough to watch. If he’s truly reverting to his Rangers form....oh dear.
- Oh, yes, the rest of the Jets....oh dear. The team came out of the gates in good form, then spent 2 straight periods getting pummeled by Toronto. It went exactly as you’d expect.
- Toronto cut Winnipeg’s weak defensive structure apart with crisp passing, quick cycling, and fast counters. The Jets had little answer and could barely create any offense at the other end of the ice.
- Comrie had a rough game but it’s hard to fault him when the Jets defense (and, well, the rest of the skaters) got smacked around pretty badly.
- The hits to Winnipeg’s playoff hopes keep coming. They really need to start planning for an early start to the off-season because there’s no way this team is making it through the first round or 2, should they make the dance.
- That Scheifele trackback on the Mikheyev shorty still bothers me....a lot.
- Blegh, I hope you have something fun lined up for the weekend!
