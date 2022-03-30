Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres

Time: 6:00 PM CDT

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets received bad news today when Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt had their COVID tests come back positive. They needed those tests so they could enter Canada tonight to play the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow. Testing to cross the border ends April 1. The Jets have enough players to play a full lineup tonight, but expect call-ups to happen after 5:00 PM CDT so they have enough players for the game tomorrow night just to be safe.

So the Jets are going to be playing with the corpse of a healthy team in a must win gam. All their games are must wins now and tonight’s just got harder. They will continue to have Ville Heinola in the lineup which is a good thing because he played well in his first NHL game since Valentine’s Day. The Jets will need more of the same tonight if they are going to beat the Buffalo Sabres.

The Buffalo Sabres remain the Buffalo Sabres. I remember back in the day they were a formidable team, but that has not been the case for over a decade. They are still bad, but they won an interesting game the other day, but hopefully used up their luck for the season. No more broken stick winners.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Evgeny Svechnikov - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Totinato - Adam Brooks

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Brendan Dillon

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (not confirmed)

Eric Comrie

Buffalo Sabres Lineup

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - Vinny Hinostroza

Rasmus Apslund - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Olofsson

Zegmus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo

Defence

Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson - Casey Fitzgerald

Will Butcher - Mark Pysyk

Goalies

Craig Anderson (starting)

Dustin Tokarski