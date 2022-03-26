The Weakly Report: 3/14/21-3/20/22

Anaheim Ducks

March 18: Centre Sam Steel is back after missing three games with a facial injury.

Arizona Coyotes

March 14: Left winger Antoine Roussel has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Jakob Chychrun has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

March 15: Centre Christian Fischer is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

March 19: Defenceman Janis Moser is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins

March 16: Centre Patrice Bergeron is day-to-day with an arm injury.

March 20: Centre Jack Studnicka is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Patrice Bergeron has been placed on injured reserve with an arm injury.

Buffalo Sabres

March 16: Right winger Lukas Rousek is back after missing 60 games for knee surgery.

March 17: Defenceman Casey Fitzgerald has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Colin Miller is back after missing 23 games with an upper-body injury. Left winger Zemgus Girgensons is back after missing 18 games with a lower-body injury.

March 20: Right winger John Hayden is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Will Butcher is back after missing 19 games with a lower-body injury.

Calgary Flames

March 16: Defenceman Oliver Kylington is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

March 15: Defenceman Brendan Smith is back after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury.

March 18: Left winger Jordan Martinook is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Seth Jarvis is back after missing three games with a hip injury.

March 19: Right winger Nino Niederreiter has been suspended one game for slashing Washington’s Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. Defenceman Tony DeAngelo is back after missing 11 games with an abdominal injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

March 14: Defenceman Connor Murphy is day-to-day with a concussion.

March 18: Centre Tyler Johnson has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

March 19: Defenceman Connor Murphy has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

Colorado Avalanche

No injury news for Colorado this week.

Columbus Blue Jackets

March 15: Right winger Jakub Voracek is back after missing one game with a knee injury.

March 16: Centre Justin Danforth is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Dallas Stars

No injury news for Dallas this week.

Detroit Red Wings

March 19: Left winger Tyler Bertuzzi is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

Edmonton Oilers

March 17: Right winger Jesse Puljujarvi is back after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Kris Russell is back after missing 18 games with an undisclosed injury.

Florida Panthers

March 15: Centre Joe Thornton is back after missing 12 games with an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Jonas Johansson has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

March 17: Defenceman Ben Chiarot is day-to-day due to visa issues.

March 18: Defenceman Ben Chiarot has been placed on the non-roster list due to visa issues. Right winger Patric Hornqvist is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 20: Defeneman Aaron Ekblad has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Los Angeles Kings

March 15: Defenceman Matt Roy has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Tobias Bjornfot is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 17: Defenceman Alexander Edler is back after missing 36 games with a fractured left ankle.

Minnesota Wild

No injury news for Minnesota this week.

Montreal Canadiens

March 15: Left winger Artturi Lehkonen is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury. Right winger Josh Anderson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Centre Ryan Poehling has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

March 16: Goaltender Jake Allen is back after missing 25 games with a lower-body injury.

March 17: Centre Christian Dvorak is back after missing 19 games with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Jake Allen is back after missing 25 games with a lower-body injury.

March 19: Right winger Brendan Gallagher is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Left winger Jonathan Drouin is back after missing 22 games with a wrist injury. Right winger Josh Anderson is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Nashville Predators

March 15: Defenceman Matt Benning is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 19: Defenceman Mark Borowiecki has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Matt Benning has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

New Jersey Devils

March 15: Defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler is day-to-day with an illness. Centre Nico Hischier is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

March 16: Defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler is back after missing one game with an illness. Centre Pavel Zacha is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 18: Left winger Andreas Johnsson is back after missing one game with an eye injury.

New York Islanders

No injury news for the Islanders this week.

New York Rangers

No injury news for the Rangers this week.

Ottawa Senators

March 16: Centre Chris Tierney is back after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

March 17: Defenceman Thomas Chabot has been placed on injured reserve with a broken hand.

Philadelphia Flyers

March 15: Centre Scott Laughton has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

March 19: Centre Ryan Fitzgerald is back after missing 61 games with a lower-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

March 15: Right winger Zach Aston-Reese is day-to-day with an illness.

San Jose Sharks

March 14: Goaltender Adin Hill is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 15: Goaltender James Reimer is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

March 20: Left winger Matt Nieto is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Seattle Kraken

March 19: Centre Alexander Wennberg is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Right winger Karson Kuhlman is back after missing 18 games with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

March 16: Centre Tyler Bozak has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

March 17: Right winger Pavel Buchnevich is back after missing three games with a concussion.

March 19: Right winger Robert Thomas is back after missing two games with an illness. Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko is day-to-day with an illness.

Tampa Bay Lightning

March 14: Left winger Boris Katchouk has been recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Syracuse.

Toronto Maple Leafs

March 14: Centre Auston Matthews has been suspended two games for cross-checking Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin.

March 17: Right winger Wayne Simmonds has been placed on the non-roster list with an undisclosed injury.

March 18: Centre Auston Matthews is back after missing two games with a suspension. Right winger Wayne Simmonds is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

March 20: Right winger Ondrej Kase is day-to-day with a concussion.

Vancouver Canucks

March 15: Left winger Jason Dickinson has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

March 17: Centre Elias Pettersson is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Right winger Nils Hoglander is day-to-day with a groin injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

March 14: Right winger Reilly Smith has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Goaltender Robin Lehner has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

March 17: Centre Brett Howden is back after missing four games with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Mattias Janmark is back after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Nicolas Hague is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 18: Centre Jack Eichel is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 19: Defenceman Ben Hutton is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

Washington Capitals

March 15: Centre Lars Eller has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

March 18: Right winger TJ Oshie is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 20: Centre Lars Eller is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Centre Nic Dowd is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

March 15: Centre Andrew Copp is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 18: Centre Andrew Copp is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

March 20: Centre Adam Lowry is day-to-day due to COVID-19.