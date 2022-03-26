Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 3/14/21-3/20/22

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks acquired defenceman Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round pick from Colorado. They signed Helleson to a three-year entry-level contract. They acquired a 2023 third-round pick from Minnesota. They acquired defencemen John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen, a 2022 first-round pick, and 2023 and 2024 second-round picks from Boston. They claimed centre Gerry Mayhew off waivers from Philadelphia. They reassigned centre Danny O’Regan to AHL San Diego.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled right winger Michael Carcone and defenceman Cam Dineen from AHL Tucson and reassigned right winger Hudson Fasching. They reassigned Carcone. They acquired a conditional 2023 fourth-round pick from Dallas. They placed centre Riley Nash on waivers.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins signed defenceman Mike Callahan to a two-year entry-level contract. They signed centre Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract. They reassigned McLaughlin to AHL Providence and recalled centre Jack Studnicka. They acquired defencemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran from Anaheim. They signed Lindholm to an eight-year contract extension.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres reassigned centre Mark Jankowski to AHL Rochester. They reassigned right winger Lukas Rousek. They acquired a 2022 sixth-round pick from Florida.

Calgary Flames

The Flames acquired centre Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle. They reassigned centre Adam Ruzicka to AHL Stockton. They placed centre Brad Richardson on waivers.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes reassigned defenceman Jalen Chatfield to AHL Chicago. Right winger Nino Niederreiter has been suspended one game for slashing Washington’s Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks signed defenceman Alex Vlasic to a three-year entry-level contract. They acquired left winger Boris Katchouk, right winger Taylor Raddysh, and conditional 2023 and 2024 first-round picks from Tampa Bay.

Centre Peter Holland, who was last under contract in the NHL with Chicago in 2018/19, has retired from pro hockey. Drafted in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, Holland has 85 points (36G, 49A) in 266 games for the Anaheim Ducks (2011/12-partway through 2013/14), Toronto Maple Leafs (partway through 2013/14-partway through 2016/17), Arizona Coyotes (part of 2016/17), and New York Rangers (2017/18). In his career, Holland had career highs of 27 points and 18 assists in 2015/16, as well as 11 goals in 2014/15. Unfortunately for Holland he left Anaheim for Toronto just as they made their mid-2010s ascent, and left the Leafs before the Auston Matthews era got started in earnest, resulting in him never playing in the postseason. Holland finished his final NHL season with four points (1G, 3A) in 23 games for the Rangers as well as 33 points in 36 AHL games between the Laval Rocket and Hartford Wolf Pack. He finished his final pro season with six points in 15 games for Djurgardens IF in Sweden’s SHL. The link is to a Twitter thread on Holland’s twitter account elaborating on his decision.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche acquired defenceman Josh Manson from Anaheim. They acquired centre Nico Sturm from Minnesota.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets reassigned right winger Trey Fix-Wolansky to AHL Cleveland following his emergency recall. They recalled goaltender Jean-Francois Berube.

Dallas Stars

The Stars acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood from Arizona.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings signed left winger Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. They reassigned defenceman Luke Witkowski to AHL Grand Rapids. They acquired a 2022 seventh-round pick from Los Angeles.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers reassigned defenceman Philip Broberg to AHL Bakersfield. They reassigned left winger Tyler Benson. They reassigned centre Brad Malone. They placed centre Kyle Turris on waivers.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers signed defenceman Zachary Uens to a three-year entry-level contract. They acquired a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Rangers. They acquired defenceman Ben Chiarot from Montreal. They acquired centres Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, and German Rubtsov, and a 2024 fifth-round pick from Philadelphia. They acquired defenceman Robert Hagg from Buffalo. They reassigned Bunnaman and Rubtsov to AHL Charlotte.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings reassigned defenceman Christian Wolanin to AHL Ontario. They recalled Wolanin. They signed right winger Taylor Ward to a one-year entry-level contract. They acquired defenceman Troy Stecher from Detroit. They reassigned Wolanin and right winger Martin Frk.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild acquired centre Tyson Jost from Colorado. They acquired left winger Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens acquired centre Ty Smilanic from Florida. They recalled right winger Jesse Ylonen from AHL Laval. They reassigned Ylonen and goaltender Cayden Primeau.

Nashville Predators

The Predators acquired defenceman Jeremy Lauzon from Seattle. They recalled defencemen Jeremy Davies and Matt Tennyson from AHL Milwaukee. They reassigned defenceman Philippe Myers.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils made no moves this week.

New York Islanders

The Islanders loaned defenceman Thomas Hickey to AHL Ontario.

New York Rangers

The Rangers acquired left winger Frank Vatrano from Florida. They reassigned centre Morgan Barron to AHL Hartford. They signed defenceman Brandon Scanlin to a two-year entry-level contract.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators signed centre Philippe Daoust to a three-year entry-level contract. They reassigned centre Parker Kelly to AHL Belleville. They acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from Vancouver. They acquired right winger Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 fourth-round pick from Tampa Bay.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers recalled centre Max Willman from AHL Lehigh Valley. They acquired right winger Owen Tippett, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick from Florida. They reassigned centre Ryan Fitzgerald.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins signed defenceman Mark Friedman to a two-year contract extension.

The Sharks signed centre Tomas Hertl to an eight-year contract extension. They recalled left winger John Leonard from AHL San Jose.

The Kraken acquired a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 seventh-round pick from Calgary. They acquired a 2022 and 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. They acquired a 2022 second-round pick from Nashville. They acquired a 2023 fourth-round pick from Winnipeg.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues made no moves this week.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning signed defenceman Declan Carlile to a two-year entry-level contract. They recalled left winger Boris Katchouk from his conditioning stint with AHL Syracuse. They acquired left winger Brandon Hagel and a 2022 and 2024 fourth-round pick from Chicago. They signed centre Ilya Usau to a three-year entry-level contract. They acquired left winger Nick Paul from Ottawa.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs signed goaltender Harri Sateri to a one-year contract. They acquired defenceman Mark Giordano and centre Colin Blackwell from Seattle. They acquired a 2022 third-round pick from Vancouver. They placed Sateri, left winger Kyle Clifford, and goaltender Petr Mrazek on waivers. They reassigned left winger Nick Robertson to AHL Toronto. Centre Auston Matthews has been suspended two games for cross-checking Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled centre Nic Petan from AHL Abbotsford. They reassigned right winger Sheldon Rempal and defenceman Noah Juulsen. They recalled Juulsen and Rempal. They acquired a 2022 third-round pick from Ottawa. They acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from Toronto.

The Golden Knights recalled centre Paul Cotter and defenceman Brayden Pachal from AHL Henderson. They reassigned Cotter, left winger Jonas Rondbjerg and defenceman Daniil Miromanov. They signed defenceman Derrick Pouliot to a one-year contract. They recalled Miromanov and reassigned Pachal. They signed goaltender Isaiah Saville to a three-year entry-level contract. They placed Pouliot on waivers. They reassigned Miromanov and centre Jake Leschyshyn.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals signed centre Joe Snively to a two-year contract extension. They recalled right winger Mike Vecchione from AHL Hershey. They reassigned Vecchione and recalled right winger Brett Leason.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets reassigned defenceman Ville Heinola to AHL Manitoba. They recalled Heinola. They signed goaltender Philippe Desrosiers to a one-year contract. They acquired right winger Mason Appleton from Seattle. They reassigned right winger Kristian Vesalainen. They recalled left winger Jeff Malott.