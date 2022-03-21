The Winnipeg Jets Trade Andrew Copp and Acquire Zach Sanford

The Winnipeg Jets have been busy little beavers today, making a flurry of deadline moves for purposes unknown. It seems Winnipeg still thinks it can make the post-season because the team has brought in Zach Sanford for a 5th round pick. This deal doesn’t really move the needle in any particular direction. Zach is a more defensively-minded, big-bodied forward. You can kind of tell what Lowry is looking for in his bottom-6, and it’s not scoring punch!

The larger deal we were all waiting for is Andrew Copp’s move, and he’s being sent to New York along with a 2023 6th round pick. In exchange, the Jets have acquired Morgan Barron (a bottom-6 C prospect), a conditional 2nd round pick that becomes a 1st if the Rangers make the Conference Finals and Copp plays in half the games, an additional 2nd rounder that can be a 2022 or 2023 pick by choice, and a 2023 5th rounder. It’s a pretty reasonable haul for the Jets, all told. If Winnipeg made any missteps, it’s not trading Paul Stastny. That is the only real blemish on a fairly productive deadline flurry.