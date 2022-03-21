The Winnipeg Jets Trade Bryan Little and Nate Smith to Arizona

The Winnipeg Jets have traded Bryan Little and Nathan Smith to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 4th round pick. I really wished Bryan Little had gotten to play out the remainder of his days as a Winnipeg. Though time had started to catch up with him, he was a guy you could always count on to give 100% on his shifts. Little was a foundational member of this franchise and always performed despite limited recognition. His departure is hopefully not permanent. When he’s ready to hang the skates up, I hope he’ll be able to sign a short deal for a retirement night celebration.

Nate Smith evidently did not want to sign with Winnipeg and made his intentions clear earlier this year. I’m not overly fussed about this, given his age and levels of production. Nate’s been great in college but he was already an overager when he was drafted. Grabbing a pick out of the deal while opening up cap flexibility in the coming seasons is a savvy move from the Jets. All the best of luck to Nate out in Arizona...he may need it.