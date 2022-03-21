Trade Deadline Preview

The Trade Deadline. Sometimes a memorable time for the Winnipeg Jets (remember when they traded for Paul Stastny and then went on a run) and sometimes a do nothing time. It has also been a selling time before like the year they traded Andrew Ladd and looked very smart like, the very same season. Anyways, this time of the season has always been interesting for the Jets and this year appears to be no different.

Despite going on a run of late, the Jets should absolutely be sellers. They have players contending teams want and based on some of the prices teams are paying, they could get a steal of a deal. Now, some of the trade prices would make you question that logic, but when you take a closer look at things, it makes sense:

The insane prices are tied to players without no-movement or no-trade clauses. The insane prices are also tied to salary retention.

The Jets have two players who fit this criteria if the Jets work smartly. Those players are Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny. Now, they do have to be smart about this. Both players are on expiring contracts and have no no-movement clauses. Retaining salary is possible as they will gain space by trading the player. Unless they are bringing salary back, retaining should be easy enough.

Expect the Jets to make a couple moves. Do not expect any franchise altering trades as those usually happen in the summer when teams can play with the salary cap more. So just chill and let things ride with Harrison (I will be at work all day).