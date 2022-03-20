Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Time: 6:00 PM CDT
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
I swear I can read calendars and know that it is March 20th. I just completely could not understand people talking today and kept on thinking “oh what a glorious spring day” instead of “yo, the Jets play tonight”. But the Jets do play tonight.
The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks are not a good team. They are rumoured to be looking to trade goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. They are starting Fleury. The Jets have also been a not-good team. They are also looking at trading a couple players. Those players, Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny, are also likely to play tonight. Before you panic about them being traded, this is smart asset management. The two players are likely to be gone at the end of the season, so might as well get something for them. And they don’t have any type of no trade or no movement clause tied to them. That can be the biggest hindrance in a trade. Look at the returns for Ben Chiarot versus Mark Giordano. Giordano is the better player, but Chiarot had no say in where he was traded and got a better return. Brendan Dillon has also been floated as a potential trade target. He could be a valuable piece to trade (in terms of return).
Adam Lowry is out with COVID-19.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nikolaj Ehlers
Jansen Harkins - Andrew Copp - Evgeny Svechnikov
Jeff Malott - Dominic Totinato - Adam Brooks
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
Eric Comrie
Chicago Blackhawks Lineup
Forwards
Alex Debrincat - Dylan Strome - Patrick Kane
Domanik Kubalik - Jonathan Toews - Kirby Dach
Sam Lafferty - Taylor Raddysh - Erik Gustafsson
Boris Katchouk - Ryan Carpenter - Mackenzie Entwistle
Defence
Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
Jake McCabe - Caleb Jones
Calvin de Haan - Riley Stillman
Goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury (starting)
Kevin Lankinen
