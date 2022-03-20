Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Time: 6:00 PM CDT

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

I swear I can read calendars and know that it is March 20th. I just completely could not understand people talking today and kept on thinking “oh what a glorious spring day” instead of “yo, the Jets play tonight”. But the Jets do play tonight.

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks are not a good team. They are rumoured to be looking to trade goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. They are starting Fleury. The Jets have also been a not-good team. They are also looking at trading a couple players. Those players, Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny, are also likely to play tonight. Before you panic about them being traded, this is smart asset management. The two players are likely to be gone at the end of the season, so might as well get something for them. And they don’t have any type of no trade or no movement clause tied to them. That can be the biggest hindrance in a trade. Look at the returns for Ben Chiarot versus Mark Giordano. Giordano is the better player, but Chiarot had no say in where he was traded and got a better return. Brendan Dillon has also been floated as a potential trade target. He could be a valuable piece to trade (in terms of return).

Adam Lowry is out with COVID-19.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nikolaj Ehlers

Jansen Harkins - Andrew Copp - Evgeny Svechnikov

Jeff Malott - Dominic Totinato - Adam Brooks

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie

Chicago Blackhawks Lineup

Forwards

Alex Debrincat - Dylan Strome - Patrick Kane

Domanik Kubalik - Jonathan Toews - Kirby Dach

Sam Lafferty - Taylor Raddysh - Erik Gustafsson

Boris Katchouk - Ryan Carpenter - Mackenzie Entwistle

Defence

Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones

Jake McCabe - Caleb Jones

Calvin de Haan - Riley Stillman

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury (starting)

Kevin Lankinen