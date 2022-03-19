Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins

sellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsellsell.
Hmm, did that spell it out for the Winnipeg Jets? Tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins was not the absolute final nail in Winnipeg’s coffin, but the Jets would be wise to swallow their pride and throw the towel in. There are ways to have fun with the remainder of the season that don’t involve wasting assets for players who will not move the needle. Chevy was quoted as saying Winnipeg is actively shopping, but I’m concerned as to what they’re looking to bring in. All we know is it’s a middle-6 forward at minimum. If the Jets continue to play the way they did against Boston, that extra skater is going to mean absolutely nothing for a playoff attempt. Sell Jets sell.
Five Takeaways
- Winnipeg played about 15 minutes of good hockey, and got pummeled for the rest of the evening. It’s the same song and dance, really.
- Svechnikov scored! And then he didn’t, thanks to those loser scorekeepers who want to take away our fun.
- This was a pretty loosely officiated game. Boston and Winnipeg engaged in one long obstruction penalty for 3 periods and the Jets ended up the worse for wear.
- Hellebuyck did his absolute best to keep Winnipeg in it, but boneheaded penalties ended up killing any hope of victory.
- Please just stick a fork in the season, Jets. There is no use hanging on to a roster that needs an entire makeover.
