Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

I teach a few sports fans and one of those sports fans is a huge Winnipeg Jets fan. He thinks the Jets will make the playoffs like a “true fan” thinks. However, I am his pragmatic teacher and have to constantly point out how unlikely that is based on the math. He doesn’t believe me. Anyways, fun little fact.

The Jets have been on a roll lately. The Jets are insanely good at going on roles and missing the playoffs or missing going deep and just sputtering out. It leads to middling picks where the Jets tend to draft well, but then leads to the (lack of) NHL time for some reason even if the player is playing well enough for notice. It’s an odd way to work and it will bite the Jets in the butt one of these days.

As for the Boston Bruins: they wanted Claude Giroux, but Claude did not want them. They are first in the Eastern wild card standings and on a good streak. Based on the Jets own streak, this should be a good game for both teams. As for how it will end? Well, all I know is there will be a winner.